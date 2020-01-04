How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs Wofford Basketball

The Wofford Terriers (8-6) host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-3) Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV anywhere

ESPN+ has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games (including most Southern Conference games) this season

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch UNC Greensboro vs Wofford live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

UNC Greensboro vs Wofford Preview

Both teams enter this game with scoring offenses that are extremely close: UNC Greensboro is averaging 72.4 points a game, while the Terriers are scoring 72.8 points per contest. Wofford is the better shooting team, however, hitting 45.6% of their field goals, while the Spartans are hitting 43.5% of their shots.

There is an even larger discrepancy in three-point shooting between these two teams. Wofford is leading the Southern Valley Conference in long range shooting, making 38.6% of their shots from downtown. The Terriers are ranked seventh in the nation in total three-point field goals made with 386, so they have been one of the better teams in the country when it comes to long distance shooting. The Spartans, however, are last in the SVC in three-point shooting, hitting just 32.1% of their shots.

UNC Greensboro has the edge in rebounding, however, and they could very well out-hustle the Terriers in this one. Wofford is last in the conference in rebounding, averaging 29.7 boards a game. The Spartans are fifth in the SVC with 37.5 per game, so that could be a major factor in this game.

UNCG also enter this game the hotter of these two teams. The Spartans have won four straight, while the Terriers are coming off a tough 49-48 loss to East Tennessee State. Junior Storm Murphy leads the Terriers in scoring with 14.1 points a game, and Nathan Hoover has chipped in 12.8 points and 4.4 boards per contest.

The Spartans are led by guard Isaiah Miller, who is scoring 17.3 points per game so far this season. Miller is one of two Spartans players averaging in double figures along with fellow guard Kaleb Hunter, who is averaging 10.8 points a game. As an offense, UNCG is scoring 72.4 points a game, but they have been even more impressive on defense.

The Spartans have 139 steals this season, which is ninth in the nation. They are also holding opponents to just 55.3 points a game this year, which is the fifth-lowest in the nation. If they can keep the Terriers from getting hot from beyond the arc, they have a good shot at winning this game. Wofford is 0-5 on the season when they score less than 61 points.

The Terriers have won their last three home games, however, scoring an average of 90 points while holding opposing teams to an average of 67.3 points. Wofford went 3-0 against UNCG last season.