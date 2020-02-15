How to Watch Lifetime’s ‘You Can’t Take My Daughter’ Online

You Can’t Take My Daughter, a Lifetime original movie, will air this Saturday, February 15, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. The Lifetime feature tells the true story of Analyn Megison (whose name is changed to Amy Thompson in the movie), a law student in Charlotte who was raped by a friend of a friend, found out she was pregnant with her rapist’s child, and decided to keep the baby. The movie highlights the lengths the young law student went to in order to keep her rapist from gaining custody of her daughter several years later.

The Movie Follows the Real Life of Analyn Megison, Whose Rapist Attempted to Gain Custody of Her Daughter

The Lifetime description of the “Ripped from the Headlines” feature reads, “Amy Thompson (Lyndsy Fonseca) is a vibrant law student in Charlotte who is attacked and raped by Demetri (Hunter Burke), a friend of a friend she met once. Discovering that she is pregnant from the rape, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep her baby, despite the fact that Demetri continues to stalk and harass her as she waits for the long-delayed trial. She gives birth to a beautiful little girl and decides to flee him and start over in Atlanta. Six years later, Demetri finds her and, to her horror, sues her for custody of her daughter. Using her own legal and investigative skills, Amy fights back.”

The movie highlights Thompson’s (aka Megison’s) efforts to improve the judicial system after realizing that there were no laws in place in her state to protect rape victims or to terminate parental rights of a rapist unless he/she was convicted in criminal court, according to Oxygen. Despite being continually harassed by her rapist during the trial, the young attorney continued to seek justice against her rapist and eventually won the case and helped overturn the law. She has made it her goal to continue pushing for reform on laws that nearly allowed her rapist the right to have custody of her child.

“I realized that if I’m going through this with all that I have — I’ve graduated law school, I’ve accomplished all these differing things — what is somebody going to do if they haven’t had the same advantages that I have?” she told Oxygen. “I wanted to help other women. […] I figured, I can’t know what I know and let somebody else go through this.”

Tune in Saturday, February 15 at 8 p.m. EST to catch You Can’t Take My Daughter on Lifetime. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news.

