How to Watch MSNBC Live Without Cable

Even if you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of MSNBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of several cable-free, live-TV subscription services.

Here’s the complete rundown on how to stream MSNBC without cable:

Where Can I Stream MSNBC Live Without Cable?

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including MSNBC. Not only is it the cheapest streaming service with MSNBC, but as a special offer until April 5, you can get a 14-day free trial and don’t need a credit card (only an email address) to sign up:

Sling TV 14-Day Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can stream MSNBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Sling TV also comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

MSNBC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. It comes with a free 7-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can stream MSNBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

In addition to an extensive on-demand library of TV shows, movies and exclusives, Hulu With Live TV also comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including MSNBC. For those who want a combination of live TV and on-demand content, this is the best option:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can stream MSNBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Hulu with Live TV also comes with an extensive on-demand library (which has most new shows and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include MSNBC. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free 7-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can stream MSNBC on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Can I Watch MSNBC on Roku?

Absolutely. Whether you sign up for Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV or AT&T TV Now, you can watch MSNBC on your Roku device or Roku TV.

All you need to do is download the desired app (Sling TV, FuboTV, etc.) onto your device, sign in with the credentials you used to subscribe to the streaming service, and then navigate to MSNBC on the channel guide to start watching live TV.

You can also watch on your computer, phone, tablet, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device.

5 Best Shows to Watch on MSNBC

Andrea Mitchell Reports

What Time it Airs: Monday-Friday, 12 p.m. ET

Mitchell is a longtime NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs correspondent, so while this show is based out of Washington D.C., it will often go on location to where Mitchell is reporting for NBC News. Mitchell runs down the news of the day, but also updates on international affairs and provides interviews with high-level government leaders from all over the world.

All In With Chris Hayes

What Time it Airs: Monday-Friday, 8 p.m. ET

This news program hosted by journalist Chris Hayes features long-form panel discussions about current issues. It won an Emmy Award in 2015 for Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis.

The Rachel Maddow Show

What Time it Airs: Monday-Friday, 9 p.m. ET

This news and opinion program highlights the news of the day with humor and relevant interviews. It has won several Emmy Awards and also a GLAAD Media Award.

The 11th Hour with Brian Williams

What Time it Airs: Monday-Friday, 11 p.m. ET

In 2016, Williams returned to the airwaves after he was caught embellishing his experience covering the Iraq War. This news program wraps up the news of the day while also previewing what look to be the top stories of the next day.

AM Joy

What Time it Airs: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. ET

This weekend talk show features journalist Joy Reid running down the critical news and political updates from the past week. She also conducts interviews with current newsmakers.

