Bills vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (10-3) will head to Empower Field at Mile High to face Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos (5-8) on Saturday.

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NFL Network.

Bills vs Broncos Preview

Allen and the Bills are coming off an impressive 26-15 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Allen went 24-43 for 238 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win, which wasn’t perfect, but Buffalo did enough on both sides of the ball to beat the AFC’s top-ranked team. They can earn their first AFC East title since the 1995 season with a win over Denver, making this a big one for the Bills.

Allen and company haven’t been perfect on offense this year, but they have solid pieces, and the young quarterback has been excellent when it matters most, throwing 19 touchdowns, no interceptions and a netting a 105.7 rating in red zone play so far this season. It’s something Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has taken note of.

“They do a good job schematically in the red zone; they take advantage of (Allen’s) ability to run,” Fangio said this week. “We’ve been pretty good (in the red zone) most years in the past. We spend a lot of time on it, probably practice it more than most teams.”

The Broncos are currently the league’s best defense in the red zone, and with a secondary currently depleted by injuries, Fangio and company may find themselves challenged in a big way by the Bills’ receiving weapons, which include Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and John Brown.

Denver has had impressive back-to-back games, though, and it’s looking to build on that momentum. They were within a score of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the entire game before losing 22-16 two weeks ago, and they responded by beating the Carolina Panthers, 32-27 last week. Denver quarterback Drew Lock was lights out in the win, going 21-27 for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

The performance and victory gave him confidence, and he noted this week that the game may be slowing down for him just a bit.

“There’s always going to be people moving fast,” Lock said Wednesday. “The game will eventually slow down. The past couple of games I’m feeling comfortable with my prep and feeling comfortable with the practices I’m putting together. It is starting to slow down … I’m starting to see it better and I start to feel better when I go out there,” Lock added. “I’m not saying I’m fully there by any means. There’s still a lot of work that I need to do. I’m starting to feel better each week going into it.”

Fangio has been putting stout and stingy defenses together for years, and it will be interesting to see how he prepares for someone as mobile and accurate as Allen has been. On defense, the Bills have been middle of the road this season, allowing 24.7 points a game. Thus, this one could come down to Lock and the Denver offense. If Lock continues to put it together, this could be an interesting matchup on Saturday. If not, it could be a long day in the Mile High City.