Blazers vs Hornets Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NBA summer league is back, and the Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Charlotte Hornets in one of the first games at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Hornets Summer League game online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of NBA TV via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA TV Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime NBA TV Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA TV Channel, you can watch the Blazers vs Hornets live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Blazers vs Hornets live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming option with NBA TV, and you can get your first month (Sling Orange + Sports Extra) for $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Blazers vs Hornets live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBA TV is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Blazers vs Hornets live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Blazers vs Hornets Preview

The summer league features young rookies, second-year and G League players looking to either secure a roster spot or get their first taste of NBA experience.

One player to watch in summer league action is Trail Blazers rookie forward Greg Brown III. Portland took Brown with the No. 43 overall pick in the NBA draft this year, and he’s ready to showcase his skills.

“I feel like I’m prepared,” Brown told Yahoo Sports. “After the first day I got a lot of information and I’m just ready for Summer League, ready to win and ready to be part of this organization.”

Another Blazer to keep an eye on is vet Michael Beasley, who played in the NBA from 2008 to 2019. He’ll be getting another shot at playing in the NBA, and he’s going to be giving his all in an effort to make it happen.

Players on the other side find themselves in very similar situations, including LiAngelo Ball, the older brother of up and coming NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball.

“I’m very thankful for it, and I’m not taking it for granted,” Hornets forward LiAngelo Ball said of his summer league opportunity. “I’m just trying to produce for them and go my hardest for the team.”

“I don’t know. I control what I can,” Ball added. “That’s not in my hands. So every time I get the chance to play, I just go my hardest, and hopefully it’ll work out.”

Here’s a look at the tentative rosters for both teams:

Blazers Summer League Roster: Michael Beasley (F), Antonio Blakeney (G), Greg Brown III (F), Jordon Crawfordd (G), Milton Doyle (G), CJ Elleby (G), Kenneth Faried (F/C), George King (F), Nassir Little (F), Erik McCree (F), Emmanuel Mudiay (G), Kobi Simmons (G), Mark Vital (F), Trendon Watford (F), Kaleb Wesson (C)

Hornets Summer League Roster: LiAngelo Ball (Forward), James Bouknight (Gaurd), Vernon Carey Jr. (Forward/Center), D.J. Carton (Guard) Nate Darling (Guard), Kai Jones (Forward/Center), Arnoldas Kulboka (Forward), Scottie Lewis (Guard), Denzel Mahoney (Guard/Forward), Cameron McGriff (Forward), Nick Richards (Center), Grant Riller (Guard), Xavier Sneed (Forward), Kenny Williams (Guard)