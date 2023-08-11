Broncos vs Cardinals Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Denver Broncos in the preseason debut for both teams on Friday, August 11 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

If you live in the Broncos or Cardinals market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game will be televised on NFL Network.

No matter where you live (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Broncos vs Cardinals Preview

Don’t expect to see Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray in this one. Murray is currently on the PUP list, so the preseason will serve to determine the pecking order at the position. Colt McCoy will likely start, while Jeff Driskel and David Blough, along with 2023 fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune could all see snaps.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon revealed how he plans to utilize preseason games to improve communication on both sides of the ball.

“That’s why it’s the most important thing, ‘Hey, this is how I want us to operate. This is how I want the communication relayed. This is who I want saying things,'” Gannon said. “I don’t need this person talking, only this person talking, this person has to talk when asked a question. So it’s just making sure that everyone understands their role, and the boundaries are set and we operate in that way.”

On the other side, change the theme for the Broncos this year. Denver hired legendary coach Sean Payton, who had previously won a Super Bowl in his 15 with the New Orleans Saints. Payton didn’t coach at all in 2022, and unlike last year, the new Broncos coach says his starters — including veteran QB Russell Wilson — will see the field for at least a series or two in this one, maybe a tad longer.

The bulk of the game’s snaps will be taken by young hopefuls trying to make a 53-man roster either with their current team or another, if they can impress enough.

“It may not be the most important game for a handful of players, but in some cases, it’s the most important game in some players’ life,” Payton said. “It’s just that respect for the game and that we’re into the game, we’re paying attention to who is in. I think that’s really important.”

This will also be a homecoming of sorts for new Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who previously served as Arizona’s head coach from 2017-18. It’s only preseason, but it’ll be interesting to see if Joseph draws up anything special.

Dave Pasch will provide Play-By-Play, Ron Wolfley will provide color commentary and Dani Sureck will be the game’s sideline reporter.