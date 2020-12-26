How to Watch Bucs vs Lions Online Without Cable

Tom Brady will play his 300th game when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5) and the Detroit Lions (5-9) clash at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Bucs vs Lions online for free:

Bucs vs Lions Preview

The Lions suffered a huge setback this week after their entire defensive coaching staff was labeled close contacts due to exposure to COVID-19. The team’s interim head coach Darrell Bevell reportedly has also been labeled a close contact, so the coaches who will be available for the game Saturday remain a mystery.

The Lions are coming off a 46-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans last weekend. Quarterback Matthew Stafford left the game against the Green Bay Packers a week prior with a rib injury, and he has been battling through a thumb injury this season, as well. Despite these various ailments and a lost season with no hopes to see the playoffs, Detroit will likely start Stafford against the Bucs Saturday.

“We have a short week, so we have one less day to prepare,” Bevell said of Stafford’s status. “He was sore, obviously coming out of the game. He did take a couple hits in that game that we talked about yesterday. Again, he’s tough as they come. He’s tough as nails. So we’ll basically do the same plan. I think he may be a little bit better than he was last week, but again, we’ll just continue to take it day-to-day.”

On defense, the Bucs boast the best unit against the run, allowing 77.8 yards and 3.4 yards per attempt, so much will rest on the arm of the injured Lions quarterback.

Tampa Bay is fresh from a 31-27 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. A cool and calm Tom Brady led the Bucs back from a 17-0 hole at halftime, scoring 31 unanswered points in the second half. “He’s just a winner,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said about his quarterback. “He knows how to do it.”

The players in the Tampa Bay locker room have been inspired by Brady’s leadership, and that could be huge moving forward. ″A lot of it is his track record, the belief he inspires in all of us,” tight end Cameron Brate said. “He’s done it on the biggest stage. That 28-3 game. We’ve seen him do it.”

The Bucs are 7th in the league in scoring, averaging 28.6 points a game, while the Lions are allowing 31.1 points a game, which is last in the NFL, so there are going to be mismatches galore when Brady and company take the field. A win for Tampa also improves its playoff standing, so it will require an all-out effort from the Lions to keep this one competitive.