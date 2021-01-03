Cardinals vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Arizona Cardinals (8-7) will visit the Los Angeles Rams (9-6) in a huge NFC West showdown with playoff implications for both teams.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets.

Cardinals vs Rams Preview

For each team this week, it’s simple: win this game, and make the playoffs. If the Cardinals win, they’re in — same for the Rams. If Arizona loses, the Rams and the Chicago Bears will take the final two playoff spots in the NFC.

The Rams received devastating news this week when they revealed quarterback Jared Goff had broken his thumb and undergone surgery. Goff got the surgery this week with the hopes of being ready by the postseason — but the Rams still need a win first. Thus, backup quarterback John Wolford will get his first NFL start against the Cardinals Sunday.

The Rams will be at a serious disadvantage without their starting quarterback, but they’re not about to start making excuses. “I’m confident in John, and I’m also confident in the other 10 players around him and understanding what guys need to do to step up,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week. “We’ve got to go do it. We’ve got to go do it collectively, but, man, what a great opportunity to respond. Let’s go lay the chips out there and see what the heck happens.”

One key matchup in this game will be Rams corner Jalen Ramsey on Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Ramsey is one of the league’s best, and he fared pretty well against Hopkins the first time around. The Arizona wideout caught eight passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals first game of the season against the Rams, a 38-28 Los Angeles win. For the Cardinals, it will be key for the defense to make Wolford uncomfortable and for Kyler Murray and the offense to play smart and efficiently.

Arizona isn’t counting on facing a Rams team that will be depleted, however. “That’ll definitely be taken into account, but with Sean calling plays and with those weapons they still have, it’s going to be a tough challenge for us to try to slow them down,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said, per the Cardinals’ official website. “We’ve lost to these guys seven times in a row. It’s going to be a deal where we have to play our game.”

In addition to Goff, the Rams will be without running back Darrell Henderson and receiver Cooper Kupp, so LA’s offense will be hurting. They’ll have to lean heavily on Aaron Donald and company, who have had one of the top five defenses against both the run and the pass all season.