Commanders vs Chiefs Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Patrick Mahomes will suit up for snaps when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Washington Commanders in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday. Head coach Andy Reid has already revealed Mahomes and other key starters will feature, but the Chiefs aren’t the only ones who will put name value on the field.

Ron Rivera has said prospective starters will appear for the Commanders during the first half, although snap counts will likely be enforced. Either way, players like quarterback Carson Wentz and wide receiver Curtis Samuel will get another chance to build a rapport.

The Commanders struggled to forge connections during a 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Things hardly went any better for the Chiefs, who lost 19-14 on the road against the Chicago Bears.

The game (4 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: NBC (WRC-4) in Washington, DC, NBC (KSHB-41) in Kansas City, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network for anyone out of market.

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, FuboTV and Sling TV both include NFL Network and are our recommended options.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Commanders vs Chiefs:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CW, MyTV (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Pro” bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Commanders vs Chiefs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This option is just for those who live in St. Louis, Topeka, Wichita, Norfolk or anywhere the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Commanders vs Chiefs live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here. NFL Network is not included, so this is an in-market option only

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CW and MyTV (all live in most markets) are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Commanders vs Chiefs live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, Fox (both live in select markets), NFL Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL Network, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Commanders vs Chiefs live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

This option is just for those who live in St. Louis, Topeka, Wichita, Norfolk or anywhere the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Commanders vs Chiefs live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Commanders vs Chiefs live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Commanders vs Chiefs Preview

Reid is naturally selective about when to use his franchise quarterback during exhibition games, but facing the Commanders presents an opportunity for Mahomes. That’s according to Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star, who confirmed Mahomes’ status to NBC Washington’s JP Finlay:

Talking with @BlairKerkhoff – Says the Chiefs will play Patrick Mahomes and the offensive starters against the Commanders, "This is the game for him…he wont play at all next week" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 19, 2022

However long Mahomes plays he’ll need to use the time to adapt to an offense undergoing a transition since star wide receiver Tyreek Hill joined the Miami Dolphins. Hill is the NFL’s premier deep threat and his absence is likely to force Mahomes to become more patient and throw underneath more often this season.

The latter would help the Chiefs counter the two-deep safety looks they usually see from defenses keen to take the big play away from Mahomes. One remedy is to use less spread sets and more heavy personnel, something that was evident against the Bears.

Mahomes played 11 snaps in Chicago, and Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson noticed something about the Chiefs’ personnel groupings: “Those 11 snaps featured a fullback four times and an extra tight end four times. In all, 72.7% of the snaps featured an extra ‘heavy’ body in the formation. Last season, that number was just 24.4% over the season, and the Chiefs ran 11 personnel (one back, one tight end) 67.6% of the time, the eighth-most in the league.”

Heavy personnel will be needed again since the Hill-less receiving corps is also missing Mecole Hardman, who left practice recently with a groin injury. Fortunately, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported the problem is not as serious as first feared:

Great news regarding injured #Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman: Source says it’s not serious — he suffered a “groin injury and is doing okay.” Hardman left practice yesterday after landing awkwardly trying to catch a pass. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 18, 2022

Whatever guise the Chiefs take on offense, they’ll offer a stern test to a Washington defense with plenty to prove in 2022. A talented unit performed well below expectations last season, ranking 25th in points and 22nd in yards allowed.

The performance against the Panthers doesn’t bode well for a recovery after Washington allowed 11 conversions on 18 third downs, per ESPN. Rivera knows that number has to improve, but he may be more concerned about how Wentz plays.

He’s expected to solve the franchise’s long-standing issues at quarterback, a tall order considering Wentz has flopped with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.

The Commanders are counting on Wentz, which is perhaps why Rivera sounds unconcerned about some recent accuracy issues:

"There are some inaccuracies, but it’s nothing that we are overly concerned about." – Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz's throwing so far this offseason via @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/VE9ELXHHRk — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 9, 2022

It’ll help Wentz if Samuel can stay healthy. The versatile playmaker, who can make an impact at wide receiver or running back, missed 12 games last season, but did make two catches for 14 yards against former team the Panthers.

Samuel is part of a strong group of wideouts also featuring Terry McLaurin, rookie Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown and Cam Sims. There are enough weapons for Wentz to get this offense on track.

If the Commanders move the ball early they can spring a surprise on a Chiefs team dealing with tricky changes on offense.