How to Watch Disney Plus on Xbox Series X or Series S

Looking to turn your Xbox Series X/S into an entertainment center that can seamlessly switch between the latest in AAA gaming to the newest Star Wars TV series? By downloading the Disney+ app onto your console, you’ll enjoy the latest in live-action and animated entertainment, straight from the studios of Walt Disney Productions.

Microsoft’s high-powered system is more than just a gaming console. The black box comes with access to the robust Microsoft Store and an assortment of entertaining apps. Among them is Disney+, Disney’s popular streaming service delivering family-friendly TV shows and movies right to your living room. The app gives viewers immediate access to productions from LucasFilm, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Pixar. You’ll enjoy the latest in Disney entertainment with a Disney+ subscription, available directly on your Xbox.

The Disney+ app on Xbox Series X/S features the same expansive library of entertainment available on any smart TVs or other devices. That includes movies like Soul, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and classics like The Little Mermaid and TV series like The Mandalorian and Wandavision. You’ll also enjoy new releases as they drop, including Falcon and Winter Soldier and The Book of Boba Fett.

Leave the costly movie theater experience behind and watch new movies from Disney studios from the comfort of your own home. With Disney+ on Xbox Series X/S, you determine the snacks and avoid the annoyance of talkative teenagers. Pause when you need and never worry about seats selling out again with a Disney+ account.

As Disney continues churning out new content, the value of Disney+ on Xbox Series X/S increases. The low-cost monthly or annual subscription is a bargain for the countless hours of entertainment that await on Disney’s exclusive app. With just a few clicks of your Xbox controller, you’ll be immersed in fantastical worlds beyond your own.

When you’re done battling the Covenant or need a break from the supernatural realm of The Medium, you can set down your controller, boot up the Disney+ app, and get lost in hours of high-quality programming. From remakes to Disney’s animated classics, Disney+ grants access to the very best of Walt Disney.

How to Stream Disney+ on Xbox Series X/S

Sign up for Disney+ on DisneyPlus.com Turn on your TV Power on your Xbox Series X/S From the main screen, scroll to the “Store” Click on the “Search” icon Enter “Disney+” or “Disney Plus” Select the app Initiate the download to install the app Once installed, return to the Xbox Series X/S home screen Scroll to “My Games & Apps” or find the app on the homescreen Find the Disney+ app and click to launch Enter your login info

With these simple steps, you’ll be enjoying your favorite programming from some of the best creators of the 21st century on the Disney+ app on Xbox Series X/S.

Can You Watch Disney Plus in 4K on Xbox Series X?

Of course, if you’re shelling out a few bucks for Disney Plus, you’re going to want to get the most out of it that you can. So, you should plan on utilizing 4K streaming, which is offered with Disney Plus. And, if you own an Xbox Series X, you’re able to stream Disney Plus in 4K.

You’ll also need to have an internet connection of at least 25 Mbps, so you might want to check your internet connection speed if you don’t currently know what your connection speed is to see if you’ll be able to stream Disney Plus in 4K on your Xbox Series X.

How Much Does Disney Plus Cost ?

You’ll need to purchase a Disney Plus subscription for either $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There’s also a Disney Plus bundle available that adds Hulu and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99/month.

After you’ve subscribed to Disney Plus, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the Disney Plus app on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S to start streaming.

