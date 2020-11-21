Eagles vs Browns Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Cleveland Browns have a chance to move to 7-3 as they host the struggling Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1) on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Eagles vs Browns Preview

The Cleveland Browns are rolling and have their eyes on breaking a nearly two-decade playoff drought this season, winning two of their last three. The latest victory was a 10-7 win against the Texans in some less than stellar Cleveland conditions. But still, the Browns got the job done behind their stellar running game that was bolstered by Browns running back Nick Chubb, who returned from injury following the bye week.

The Browns piled up 231 yards on the ground last week behind Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The most notable play, however, was Chub running 59 yards in the final moments and stepping out of bounds at the 1-yard line — devastating bettors and fantasy owners.

“I got a call from the coach and from Baker to not score and to get the first down to end the game so that is what I did,” Chubb told reporters. “Luckily, the run was a little bit longer because I didn’t think about it until the last 10 yards. I think that reminded me, running all the way down there.”

While Chubb is back, the Browns will be missing a major piece in defensive end Myles Garrett, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Garrett, who leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks, will not be active this week and could miss the next.

“I think that is our job as coaches to put our guys in position to make plays and be successful,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Whenever you are without any player of Myles’ caliber – we were without Nick for a bunch of weeks there – it is our job as coaches to make sure we are putting guys in position to succeed. That is the conversation we have when anybody is down due to injury or otherwise.”

The Eagles are in a “heated” race for the NFC East crown, but are coming off a disappointing 27-17 loss to the Giants last week.

“You know it’s a dynamic explosive run game that they have and it’s a kind of a two headed monster with those two running backs. It’s something that our defense will have their hands full Sunday with it,” Eagles head coach Doug Peterson said. “You got to make the most of every possession, every drive you know and if they want to shorten the game, then we have to we have to capitalize on that offensively and we know that. We just can’t keep making mistakes and shooting ourselves in the foot or turning the ball over or things that have kind of plagued us all season. So, we’re aware of that and got to make the guys aware that as well.”

The Browns are 2.5-point favorites for the matchup.