Heat vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online

We are now in the second week of the NBA regular season, which means some things should start to come into focus. One game that could bring things into focus this week is the Miami Heat at the Golden State Warriors.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on NBC Sports Bay Area (in Warriors market) and Bally Sports Sun (in Warriors market), and it will be televised everywhere else on NBA TV.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes both NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Sun.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV or Amazon Prime Channels, which both have NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Heat vs Warriors, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” All local sports networks, including NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Sun (local markets), are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Heat vs Warriors live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Heat vs Warriors live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Heat vs Warriors live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If the Game is out of Your Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of NBA TV via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA TV Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime NBA TV Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA TV Channel, you can watch the Heat vs Warriors live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBA TV and other live channels (Amazon Prime’s option is the cheapest for just NBA TV), and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Heat vs Warriors live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the “Sports Plus” add-on for NBA TV, but any packages and add-ons can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Heat vs Warriors live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBA TV is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Heat vs Warriors live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Heat vs Warriors Preview

Both of these teams have gotten off to sluggish starts this season but there’s no need for the alarms to be sounded yet. The Warriors’ start can likely be attributed to a little bit of a championship hangover.

The Heat on the other hand have played their first four games against playoff teams from last season and all of them have been decided by eight points or fewer. However, Miami is in a tough spot in this game as it’s their second of a back-to-back following last night’s game in Portland.

For Golden State, Steph Curry has picked up right where he left off last season averaging 30.3 points per game while shooting a blistering 44.4% from three. Curry is also averaging 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

Andrew Wiggins has been the team’s second-leading scorer at 20.8 points per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Wiggins is also the team’s leading rebounder at 6.3 per game. Jordan Poole has also gotten off to a solid start averaging 15.0 points and 5.8 assists per game.

James Wiseman has also made a contribution in his return averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game. One concern for the Warriors is the slow start for Klay Thompson, who is scoring just 11.0 points per game while shooting only 28.6% from three.

The Heat on the other hand has had a bit of a scoring problem so far. The team was averaging just 103.5 points per game through the first four games of the season.

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro have combined to average 44.0 points per game, but the other eight players to log minutes this season have only combined for 59.5 points per contest. The team needs more out of Bam Adebayo, who is only averaging 13.8 points per game so far, the lowest since his second season in the league.

Kyle Lowry is also down to just 10.8 points per game so far. If the Heat are going to get back to where they were last season then players like Adebayo, Lowry, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, and Caleb Martin are going to have to pick up more of the scoring load.