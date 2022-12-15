How to Watch Hollywood Christmas Parade 2022 Online

It’s officially the holiday season when the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade airs on Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both included CW in most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 Hollywood Christmas Parade streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Hollywood Christmas Parade live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CW (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Hollywood Christmas Parade live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Hollywood Christmas Parade live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Hollywood Christmas Parade 2022 Preview

A tradition going back almost 100 years, the Hollywood Christmas Parade has selected actor Danny Trejo for its grand marshal for the 2022 parade, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary alongside the Marine Corp Toys for Tots program celebrating its 75th anniversary. Annual hosts Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams will return to the parade alongside special new co-host Elizabeth Stanton.

The official press release reads:

The parade features Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-wining bands from around the country, dazzling equestrians, large-than- life character balloons, colorful floats, and humorous specialty acts. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season!” This year’s live parade will feature 90 Hollywood Celebrities and VIPS, 13 Pre-Parade and Parade Performers, 12 award-wining bands from around the country, including an international band from Cochabamba, Bolivia, 10 large-than-life four-story character balloons, 4 colorful floats including the new DINOSAURS IN THE VALLEY, 10 novelties, and 39 movie cars. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season!

“Wow! I’m honored to represent Los Angeles. As a kid growing up in the San Fernando Valley, I never would’ve imagined I’d be the Grand Marshal of the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Then and now I still love cruising the streets of Hollywood. What an unbelievable honor!” said Trejo in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Hollywood Christmas Parade for our 75th Anniversary, as it is right here in Los Angeles, where we began our operation years ago. And today we are proud to continue our mission of bringing much needed holidays gifts and cheer to those less fortunate,” added Lt. General James B. Laster, president and CEO of Marine Toys for Tots.

Celebrities appearing in the parade include Toni Vaz, the Jet Velocity Holiday All-Star band, Kate Linder, Jasper Cole, Kateryna Klishyna, Britt Stewart, Keith David, Paula Jai Parker, and Daniel Roebuck. Performers include Taylor Dane, Tichina Arnold, Savannah Rae, Wyn Starks, and Scotty Berg. Balloons include Mighty Mouse, Betty Boop, the toy soldier, the gingerbread man, the candy cane, and the Galaxy Press Pirate and Chest.

The parade actually takes place on Thanksgiving weekend every year. The 2022 parade was filmed on Sunday, November 27 as the festivities made its way the 3.2 mile route down Hollywood Boulevard.

The 2022 Hollywood Christmas Parade is airing Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.