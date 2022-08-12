How to Watch Jets vs Eagles Preseason Online for Free

New York Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson looks to show off his progress in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, August 11.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: CBS (WCBS-2) in New York, NBC (WCAU-10) in Philadelphia, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here).

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, you can watch on NFL+.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Eagles:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW, MyTV (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Pro” bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Jets vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This option is just for those who live in New York or anywhere the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Jets vs Eagles live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW and MyTV (all live in most markets) are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Jets vs Eagles live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, Fox (both live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, which you can watch for free through August 20:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Jets vs Eagles live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

This option is just for those who live in New York or anywhere the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Jets vs Eagles live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

You can watch every out-of-market, non-primetime preseason NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Jets vs Eagles live on the NFL app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Jets vs Eagles live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Jets vs Eagles Preview

The New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson look to show signs of progress in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday — even if it’s brief.

“If they put together a good first series, we’ll call it a day,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said via the New York Post’s Mark Cannizzaro. “If not, we’ll just go out there and try to get a certain number of plays.”

Wilson came to the Jets with high expectations at the team’s No. 2 draft pick in 2021. He threw more interceptions than touchdowns as the Jets sputtered for a 4-13 overall record last year.

“I’ve never been more excited to play football,” Wilson said via Kelsey Dallas the Desert News.

Philadelphia similarly looks to make a second-year splash with quarterback Jalen Hurts under center full-time. Hurts, a 2020 draft pick, led the Eagles to playoffs in 2021 before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked them out in the Wild Card round.

“I care so much. I have so much passion for the game,” Hurts said via CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr. “The process, the work, (and) what it takes. Knowing this city is all about that and this city is as passionate as it is, it lights a fire in all of us.”

Quarterbacks aside, numerous Jets and Eagles players will look to make their mark on Friday from solidifying depth chart spots to cracking the 53-man roster.

In Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims’ case, he has a disappointing 2021 season to put behind him. Mims mustered just eight receptions for 133 yards in 11 games played, but he wants to shoot for the lead receiver spot.

“Hopefully I see myself on top,” Mims said via The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “I’ve put in enough work to be there.”

Eagles running back Jason Huntley will likely play a big role in Friday’s opener with significant carries and kick return duties per Sports Illustrated’s Eagles Today. Huntley has only six games of experience in two seasons with 18 carries for 70 yards.