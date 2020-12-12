Kansas vs Tarleton Basketball 2020: How to Watch Game Online

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) will take on the Tarleton State Texans (2-2) Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas vs Tarleton Preview

The Jayhawks faced a tough Creighton team Tuesday and barely eked out a 73-72 win before having an easier time in a 95-50 win over Omaha Friday. The Jayhawks had far too many missed opportunities and chances in their win against Creighton, going 10 for 21 on their layup attempts — and Kansas head coach Bill Self wasn’t happy about it.

“First of all in transition, you’ve got to make an extra pass. I mean all you’ve got to do is throw the ball to the right guy in transition and it’s two points,” Self said. “I mean this sounds ridiculous: We need to practice two-on-ones. We need to practice three-on-ones. Those should be automatic. For us to not convert those, that’s the difference in shooting 40% and shooting 50 percent, just converting three in tight. We’ve got to do a better job there.”

Kansas freshman Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 23 points, notching a double-double in his effort, also hauling in 10 rebounds. Wilson was one of three Jayhawks scoring in double figures, and Self had nothing but high praise for the freshman after the game.

“I mean this dude’s got no fear. He likes the moment. I look for him to continue to improve and give us more and more as we move on,” Self said about Wilson. The freshman had a quieter game against Omaha, scoring nine points and dishing out seven assists, but he’ll be a big part of the Jayhawks’ attack moving forward.

Kansas will be facing a Tarleton State team fresh from an 84-43 trouncing of ABU Wednesday. The win ended a two-game skid for the Texans, who have been playing excellent defense through four games. Tarleton State has held opponents to 33.7 percent from the field, which is 10th-lowest among all Division I teams.

Guard Tahj Small led the way for Tarleton in the victory, putting up a double-double of his own, scoring 19 points while grabbing 11 boards. Forwards Heri Ngalamulume and Shakur Daniel also each chipped in 14 points for the Texans.

“Our whole deal is to play hard, play smart, and play together,” Texans head coach Billy Gillispie said. “If you do those things, we’re going to do really well and max out on our abilities. You can only win one game; it doesn’t matter how pretty or ugly it is. We have so much learn and it’s all about playing hard, playing smart and together.”

They’ll be facing a top-five Kansas squad that represents their toughest competition to date this season, so they will need to do all of that and more if they want the chance for an upset.