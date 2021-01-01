Lakers vs Spurs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) will take on the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) in the second of their two-game series Friday.

Lakers vs Spurs Preview

The Lakers took the first of two games at San Antonio, winning 121-107 Wednesday night. LeBron James led the way for the Lakers, scoring 26 points and dishing out a team-high eight assists. Anthony Davis added 20 points and eight rebounds in the win for the Lakers.

James was questionable heading into the game with an ankle injury, but he didn’t look too hampered Wednesday, playing a team-high 35 minutes. James also celebrated his 36th birthday, and he got a nice gift during this game: It was his 1000th consecutive game scoring 10+ points.

“I just go out and try to prepare and be the best every night when I step on the floor. And if I’m in uniform, I’ve got to do things to help our team win. Scoring, rebounding, defending, assisting, doing the little things and just be available for my teammates throughout the course of the game when I’m on the floor and also on the bench, and I’ve been fortunate enough to do that in my career for the majority of it.” James said, per the Los Angeles Times.

The other big news after the game Wednesday night was Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon making history when she became the first woman to serve as head coach of an NBA team after Gregg Popovich was ejected in the second quarter.

“I try not to think of the huge picture and huge aspect of it because it can be overwhelming,” Hammon said. “I really have had no time to reflect. I have not had time to look at my phone. So, I don’t know what’s going on outside the AT&T Center.”

It was a great moment for Hammon and the league, but the Spurs would have also liked to get the win. San Antonio had a hard time defending the three-point shot Wednesday, allowing Wesley Matthews to light them up going 6-6 from beyond the arc. They also let Davis eat too much in the paint early, and it hurt them later on. If they want to compete with James and company, the Spurs will need to buckle down a bit more on defense.

DeMar DeRozan leads San Antonio in scoring in the early going this season. DeRozan had 23 points, six assists and five rebounds in the loss Wednesday night. Guard Dejounte Murray led San Antonio in scoring with 29 points, while Lonnie Walker (11 points) and Patty Mills (12 points) were the other players scoring in double figures for the Spurs in the loss.

“It’s always fun just playing against a team like that, especially the defending champs. Can’t do nothing but get up for those types of games,” DeRozan said about playing the likes of the Lakers.

LA is averaging 120.3 points a game, while the Spurs have been scoring 115 points per contest.