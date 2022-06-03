Nadal-Zverev French Open Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Rafael Nadal faces Alexander Zverev in the French Open on Friday, June 3, after a big win over Novak Djokovic.

In the United States, the match (8:45 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Tennis Channel. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Nadal vs Zverev online:

Nadal vs Zverev 2022 French Open Preview

Rafael Nadal continues his quest for a 14th French Open championship after beating rival and No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic on Tuesday, May 31.

Nadal faces Alexander Zverev next on Friday, June 3, for a spot in the French Open championship on June 5. Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday to advance.

“I told him at the net, ‘You’re going to win this tournament a lot of times, not just once,”’ Zverev told the media via ESPN News Services. “I hope I can win it before he starts … beating us all.”

Zverev won his match 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7). Nadal beat Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Now, Zverev looks to take a big step in his career when facing Nadal.

“Yes, I have not beaten [Djokovic or Nadal] in majors, but I feel like I was very close,” Zverev said via the BBC.

“I feel like I have had very difficult and tough matches against them,” Zverev added. “But there is a big difference between having a tough match and beating them. Still a major difference.”

As for Nadal, he continues to play hurt with a lingering foot injury. It hasn’t halted Nadal’s success at tournaments, though. He won the Australian Open in January with the foot injury.

“The last three months and a half, for me, the only thing that I can say is they haven’t been easy,” Nadal said via the BBC. “If we are not able to find an improvement or a small solution, then it’s becoming super difficult for me.”

“It’s not the moment to talk about [what happens after the French Open]. We are going to talk about that when my tournament finishes,” Nadal added.

Tennis great Matt Wilander told EuroSport.com that Zverev has a great shot against Nadal. Wilander was a seven-time grand slam winner between 1982 and 1988.

“His [Zverev’s] first serve is maybe the biggest first serve in the men’s game right now,” Wilander told EuroSport.com. “It is absolutely huge. If he has a high percentage, he will get free points. The high backhand, it reminds me so much of Robin Soderling, who obviously beat Rafa in 2009.”