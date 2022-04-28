NFL Draft 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The future of the professional football will take the stage at the NFL Draft, which starts Thursday, April 28, in Las Vegas.

All three days of the draft will be televised on ABC, NFL Network and ESPN (ESPN2 will also have coverage on Saturday). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NFL Draft online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 NFL Draft live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 NFL Draft live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t come with a free trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 NFL Draft live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, or you can watch ESPN and ESPN via the “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with these channels, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 NFL Draft live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 NFL Draft live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

NFL Draft 2022 Preview

The nation’s top college football players await their names getting called by NFL teams on Thursday night through Saturday in the seven-round draft.

NFL teams likely won’t find a future franchise quarterback in this draft, but two could go in the first round — Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis — according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Other notable quarterbacks to watch for later in the draft include Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, and Nevada’s Carson Strong according to ESPN’s rankings.

From all of us at Liberty:

Thank you, @MalikWillis pic.twitter.com/KSdWRhZAHe — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) April 28, 2022

This year’s draft has talent in the trenches led by Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, the most likely candidates for the No. 1 pick. Hutchinson dominated in 2021 with 14 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. Walker had six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss as he helped Georgia win a national title.

“The belief around the league is Jacksonville prefers the upside and traits of Walker over the proven production, motor and leadership that Hutchinson brings to the table,” ESPN’s Todd McShay wrote. “And it is nearly a lock that one of them will come off the board first.”

A non-College Football Playoff team fields two of the top receivers in the draft. Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave could be the first two wideouts off the board. Other receivers to watch for include Alabama’s Jameson Williams, USC’s Drake London, Arkansas Treylon Burks, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, and Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore.

A running back could come off the board on Thursday night in the first round, but teams likely start taking them in the second and third rounds. Top running backs to watch for include Iowa State’s Breece Hall, Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, and Georgia’s Zamir White and James Cook. Former NFL star running back Maurice Jones-Drew, now an NFL.com Analyst, listed those four as “day one starters” for prospective teams. Cook, notably is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook.

NFL Draft Order (First Round)

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (via Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)

10. New York Jets (via Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans (via Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (from Eagles via Colts)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)

19. New Orleans Saints (via Eagles)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (via Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Dolphins via 49ers)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (via Rams)