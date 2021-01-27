Resident Alien Streaming: How to Watch SyFy Show Online

The latest sci-fi comedy to hit TV is Resident Alien, which is premiering Wednesday, January 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on both Syfy and the USA Network.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Resident Alien streaming online for free:

‘Resident Alien’ Preview

Resident Alien | Official Trailer 1 | Series Premiere Wednesday, January 27 At 10/9c | SYFY

Based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name and starring Alan Tudyk as the titular alien Harry, Resident Alien is about an extraterrestrial who “crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor,” according to the Syfy press release.

Harry’s secret mission is “to kill all humans,” but his simple life is disrupted when he is “roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: ‘Are human beings worth saving?’ and ‘Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?'”

In an interview with TVLine about his new project, Tudyk said that he “loved the script right away” and knew he had to do the show because it was so funny and because Harry starts to have such a journey.

“When he takes on the human form, he starts to find out pretty early that he’s feeling things and sensing the world with our spectrum of senses,” said Tudyk. “It starts to affect him. He starts to, in a true sense, know what it’s like to be human.”

It was a lot of fun for Tudyk to figure out how Harry would go about figuring out how to pass as human.

“The scene where he’s learning how to speak as a human and he’s watching Law & Order and getting it wrong… that was immediately exciting for me, because I knew he’d have to learn everything,” said Tudyk. “When I did Sonny in I, Robot, all of these questions were answered for me back then. Like, how would a robot speak and how would a robot move? The alien is approaching being a human in the same way: How would you move with the most ergonomic efficiency in this form?”

The show co-stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Judah Prehn, and Levi Fiehler. It premieres Wednesday, January 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy and USA before moving strictly to Syfy for subsequent new episodes.

