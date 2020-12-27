How to Watch Restaurant Hustle 2020 Online Without Cable

From Guy Fieri comes a new restaurant show Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line, premiering Sunday, December 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network.

‘Restaurant Hustle 2020’ Preview

'Restaurant Hustle 2020': Documentary looks at food industry during COVID-19Restaurants across the city and country have been hit hard during the pandemic. Like many other businesses, they face shutdowns and restrictions because of the coronavirus. A new documentary titled "Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line" took an intimate look at the impact of the pandemic on restaurants of four chefs familiar to viewers…

Guy Fieri is the director and executive producer of Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line, which follows renowned, world-famous chefs Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni, and Marcus Samuelsson as they each “pick up the cameras and enlist the help of friends and family to document what happened to their restaurant empires as the outbreak of COVID-19 swept across the United States,” teases the FOOD Network press release.

“As state and local governments closed restaurants from New York City to Los Angeles, Maneet, Antonia, Christian and Marcus each came up with different strategies to try to save their businesses and keep their employees working while also serving food to their local communities and frontline health workers.”

Maneet Chauhan Dishes on Food Network's 'Restaurant Hustle 2020'The immensely talented chef, Maneet Chauhan, took a few minutes to give Nashville Noise all the delicious details on 'Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line.' The new documentary premieres on the Food Network on Dec. 27.

In a preview interview, Petroni talked to PIX11 about why he wanted to be involved in this project and what the pandemic has taught him about the restaurant industry.

“Guy Fieri calls me … literally two days later we were self-documenting, this was really even before we went into the fullblown shutdown, so we were able to catch this whole crazy ebb and flow of what’s going on,” said Petroni.

He also said that it was so moving to watch these restaurants that were struggling to stay open also try to help people when they could.

“Everyone is struggling to survive and at the same time has been out there struggling to help, so that was always something that was really important to us. I think that is a common bond we have with our sisters and our brothers that are in this industry,” said Petroni.

Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line airs Sunday, December 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network.

