Saints vs Packers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The New Orleans Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in preseason at Lambeau Field on Friday, August 19.

The game (8 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: FOX (WVUE-8) in New Orleans, NBC (WGBA-26) in Green Bay, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here).

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, you can watch on NFL+.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Saints vs Packers:

Saints vs Packers Preview

The New Orleans Saints (0-1) and Green Bay Packers (0-1) come into Friday’s game looking for their first win of the preseason.

Green Bay fell short at San Francisco 28-21 on August 12 when Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t play. Third-year quarterback Jordan Love took most of the snaps instead with 13-24 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns versus three interceptions.

Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs for the TD! The hype keeps growing pic.twitter.com/TxwcfFJ0ph — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 13, 2022

“I felt really bad for Jordan the other night because we had a couple of total mental busts for picks,” Rodgers said on Tuesday, August 16 via Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons. “We had a drop for a pick. We had two guys running who knows what on the third one. Now, he shouldn’t have thrown the ball there probably, but some of that’s veteran stuff making veteran mistakes.”

Love, who went up against the Saints in joint practices this week, will likely play significant snaps again. Rodgers hasn’t played in a preseason game since 2018, but he wants to see improvement by the young wide receivers on Friday, expressed in a meeting between the quarterbacks and receivers.

“It was just really giving us advice,” Packers rookie receiver Samori Toure said via ESPN’ s Rob Demovsky. “Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard. All the legends who have been through here. It’s just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up.”

For the Saints, second-year quarterback Ian Book took most of the snaps in a 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans on August 13. Book went 15-22 for 121 yards and an interception.

Ian Book tipped pick to Tremon Smith. pic.twitter.com/3hzrsDxqwc — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) August 14, 2022

“It was a slow start, but it was just good to get out there. Preseason, you’re going to make mistakes, that’s what the coach said,” Book said via WVUE’s Garland Gillen. “You just want to see everybody fight. I thought we fought hard as an offense. When you make mistakes it’s about rebounding.”

“We ran the ball really well. If you get rid of those turnovers, that should never happen. The QB-center exchange is on me. Second pass a little high, tipped ball, that’s just football. That’s preseason though. We’re going to get those fixed, and keep working,” Book added.

Starter Jameis Winston sat out due to injury, but he competed in joint practices with the Packers this week. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that he won’t have Winston play on Friday, during a press conference on Wednesday, August 17.