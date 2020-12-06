Shameless Season 11 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Gallaghers are back for one last season. The 11th and final season of the hit dramedy Shameless premieres Sunday, December 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how you can watch Shameless Season 11 episodes online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content on the Prime Showtime channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch Shameless live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch Shameless live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Shameless live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch Shameless live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Shameless’ Season 11 Preview

Shameless Season 11 (2020) Official Trailer | William H. Macy SHOWTIME SeriesIt’s last call for The Gallaghers and you’re invited to the party to end all parties. After a decade of dysfunction, the South Side’s favorite clan is going out with the biggest bang ever. It’s going to be a wild last ride, but changes are coming that will force each of them to either step… 2020-11-24T16:30:19Z

The Gallagher family and their quirky friends are back for one final season. Shameless originally premiered in 2011 and ranks as Showtime’s No. 1 comedy, longest-running series and youngest-skewing audience in the network’s history, according to Showtime’s press release.

“The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime, at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour when they announced the show was ending. “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately Shameless conclusion.”

“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” said executive producer John Wells “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

Shameless stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher, and Kate Miner. Emmy Rossum was a series regular through the end of season nine. Whether Rossum will make an appearance in the final season is still up in the air. EP Wells recently told Entertainment Weekly that mutually, they would love for her to appear, but they aren’t sure they can make it happen.

“She and I have talked, and I think she would like to come back for a brief something. Whether or not that will be possible given what our shooting schedule is and what her shooting schedule is and where she’s going to be in the country, I have no idea,” said Wells. “Again, not trying to be clever about it or anything. It will be based on circumstances when we’re ready to shoot, whether or not she’d be able to. But would love her to, I think she would like to, not sure it will be possible.”

Shameless airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

