How to Watch Shaq HBO Documentary Online for Free

The latest sports documentary to come to TV is “Shaq,” premiering on Wednesday, November 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of “Shaq” via HBO Max after they air on HBO, but HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial, so here are some other options for watching “Shaq” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” HBO/HBO Max is available as an add-on to any of the packages (if you’re planning on keeping it long-term, you can get three months of HBO Max for free if you add it to “Choice” or above), and you can select any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Shaq” live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you want to watch later, you can watch “Shaq” on the HBO Max app (use your DirecTV Stream credentials to sign in), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO/HBO Max is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “Shaq” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you want to watch later, you can watch “Shaq” on the HBO Max app (use your Hulu credentials to sign in), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

‘Shaq’ Preview

Play

Shaq | Official Trailer | HBO On the court he was huge. Off the court he is larger than life. #ShaqHBO, a four-part HBO documentary series about the life, career, and legacy of Shaquille O'Neal, premieres November 23 on HBO Max. ABOUT HBO HBO is home to the shows and films that everyone is talking about, from groundbreaking series and documentaries… 2022-11-14T16:33:57Z

“Shaq” is a new four-part documentary series “detailing the life and career of NBA Hall of Famer and multi-hyphenate Shaquille O’Neal,” according to the HBO press release.

It continues:

Featuring a series of revealing interviews with O’Neal, “Shaq” tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon. The documentary series chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers. The series features new interviews with some of the most revered names in basketball including O’Neal’s teammates Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox; his head coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley; and former Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Jerry West. In addition, the series includes interviews with several members of O’Neal’s family, including his mother, Dr. Lucille O’Neal, siblings Jamal and Lateefah Harrison, and three of his children — Taahirah, Shareef, and Myles.

“We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point,” said O’Neal in a statement. “This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together.”

In an interview with People, O’Neal talked about heading down the “wrong path” when he was a young man.

“Every time I went to a place, I made my name quickly. I’d find out who ‘the guy’ was, study him, and I’d beat him up. Take his spot. Everybody knew who I was,” said O’Neal, adding, “I almost killed a kid [in a fight] … I shifted everything into becoming the class clown. Just to make people like me. It was [another] mechanism for [dealing with my insecurity]. I wasn’t a leader yet. I was a follower on the wrong path.”

The premiere episode is titled “From Shaquille to Shaq,” and its description reads, “The origin of Shaquille O’Neal’s legend- from a military household to NBA stardom.”

Then on November 30 comes episode two, titled “The Rise.” Its description reads, “The forming of a new dynasty in Los Angeles as Shaq reaches the apex of his career.”

On Wednesday, December 7 premieres episode three, titled “The Fall.” Its description reads, “Shaq and the Lakers’ continued dominance leads to a ‘three-peat’ but soon after comes to a crashing halt.”

And finally, the fourth episode, titled “From Shaq to Shaquille,” premieres on December 14. Its description reads, “A champion once again in Miami before age and injuries lead Shaq to the next phase of his life.”

“Shaq” premieres Wednesday, November 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HBO.