Where to Watch Temple vs Memphis Football

The Temple Owls (1-1) will visit the Memphis Tigers (2-1) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Saturday.

The game (Noon ET start time) won't be on regular TV anywhere

Temple vs Memphis Preview

The Tigers are fresh from out-dueling UCF, winning a 50-49 shootout last weekend. Memphis racked up 703 yards of total offense, rushing for 217 yards and gaining 486 yards through the air.

Temple is coming off a 39-37 win over South Florida last week. Senior quarterback Anthony Russo had a solid game, going 30-42 for 270 yards, throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions. Russo has completed 70.8 percent of his passes on the season, and he has been especially good on third down.

The Owls went 9-17 on third down in their win over SFU, and their success on the most crucial of downs has been one of the best parts of their offense so far this season. Another has been their offensive line, which has yet to surrender a sack this year. They’ll be going up against a Tigers defense that has allowed 590.3 yards per game.

“They are running around defensively and they have some really good personnel upfront,” Temple coach Rod Carey said about the Tigers’ ‘D’ this week. “Even though the defense gave up 49 points, I’d say when you are playing UCF, that’s a pretty good day.”

Temple was the only team to beat Memphis in the regular season last year, so Tigers’ head coach Ryan Silverfield has his team prepared for a fight to the finish.

“We’re moving forward to a great Temple team, and it’s another conference game, it’s the next game so it’s the most important game on the schedule. Our young men understand the importance of this game, and we’re going to have a great week of preparation and practice,” Silverfield told the media.

On offense, Memphis quarterback Brady White has been on absolute fire to start the season. He has 1,062 yards passing, and he leads the nation in touchdown passes so far with 13.

On defense, however, the Tigers have left major reason for concern, as they gave up 798 total yards and a whopping 601 yards through the air in their win against SFU. Barring a miracle, Russo is going to feast on this secondary, and it will be up to White and company to win what will very likely be a shoot out — which he is fully capable of doing. The Owls allowed 11.3 yards per completion against South Florida last week, so this has all the makings of a high scoring duel.

The Tigers are currently 13.5 point favorites at home.