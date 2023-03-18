Twelve Hours of Sebring 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The annual motorsports endurance race returns as the 71st annual 12 Hours of Sebring kicks off on Saturday, March 18 in Sebring, Florida.

In the United States, part of the race (10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on USA Network (coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. ET), but the entire race will stream live on Peacock TV.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 Twelve Hours of Sebring:

This is the only way–TV or streaming–to watch the entire race from flag to flag. You'll need Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month.

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2023 Twelve Hours of Sebring live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you're looking for a free option and just want to watch the TV coverage of the race, you can watch a live stream of USA Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Twelve Hours of Sebring live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." USA Network is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Twelve Hours of Sebring live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" package. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with USA Network, and you can get your first month half off.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Twelve Hours of Sebring live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the race live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Twelve Hours of Sebring 2023 Preview

The weather is expected to get a bit ugly during an afternoon stretch of the race. While temperatures will be in the low 70’s, the chance of rain is higher than 50%, and thunderstorms and wind gusts are also expected along with it. Needless to say, the elements could be a significant factor in this race.

Meyer Shank Racing won the season’s kickoff race, the Rolex 24 at Daytona, but the team was penalized for manipulating tire pressure data at the race. Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun and Hélio Castroneves, who back the #60 Acura, had points deducted, received fines and add an engineer banned, but the team kept the win and will be competing here.

The 3.74-mile course has 17 total turns, and there will be 54 entries total in the race. Per NBC Sports, “There are eight LMDh entries in the premier Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) category, eight in the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), 10 in Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), eight in GT Daytona Pro and 20 in GT Daytona.”

Last year, Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 02 Cadillac DPi-V.R, co-driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Neel Jani, won top honors at Sebring. This year, there are several intriguing participants. Drivers to watch include Ben Keating and PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, Antonio Garcia and Corvette Racing and Mikkel Jensen and Scott Huffaker of TDS Racing.

The rain will effect them all, however, and whoever navigates the weather best will likely win.

“Everything will be more challenging,” Corvette Racing’s Antonio Garcia said about the rain, “because we find a few races here where it would start raining out of nowhere – and this track can get very, very difficult. Everything will be more challenging,” Garcia remarked, ” because we find a few races here where it would start raining out of nowhere – and this track can get very, very difficult.”

“It’s great to back at Sebring, where Cadillac has had a lot of success including our win last year,” Bamber said in a release, via NBC Sports. “Now we’re here with a different challenge with a new Cadillac V-Series.R and looking forward to it. The Prologue went well. We were at or near the top of the chart every session – doing long runs, learning the tires and getting in full race preparation mode because there are short practice sessions when we roll back out Wednesday and it’s right into the race. Brand new team in terms of we did Daytona but now this a WEC team with a European-based crew, so we’re all learning. Looking forward to the race.”