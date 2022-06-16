US Open Golf 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Jon Rahm seeks to defend his U.S. Open title as the tournament gets underway on Thursday, June 16, at Brookline.

The tournament will be televised on USA Network and NBC, while Peacock Premium will also have some early coverage of each round before the TV broadcasts start (full schedule can be found here).

If you don’t have cable, here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch a live stream of thee 2022 US Open:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC and USA Network are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 US Open live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 US Open live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

Peacock TV will have coverage of the US Open when it isn’t on TV (Thursday 6:45-9:30 a.m. ET and 7-8 p.m. ET; Friday 6:45-9:30 a.m. ET and 7-8 p.m. ET; Saturday 10 a.m.-Noon ET; Sunday 9-10 a.m. ET). In order to watch this coverage, you’ll need the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 US Open live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed to watch the US Open, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 US Open live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which doesn’t come with a free trial but now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 US Open live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

US Open Golf 2022 Preview

Jon Rahm of Spain looks to become the first golfer since Brooks Koepka in 2018 to win back-to-back U.S. Open titles.

Rahm won the 2021 U.S. Open by a stroke over Louis Oosthuizen.

“It felt like such a fairytale story that I knew it was going to have a happy ending,” Rahm told the media afterward in 2021. “I could just tell, just going down the fairway after that first tee shot, that second shot, and that birdie, I knew there was something special in the air. I could just feel it. I just knew it.”

Now, the No. 2-ranked golfer on the PGA Tour looks to write a sequel to that fairytale. Only eight other golfers have ever won the U.S. Open back-to-back.

Describe defending #USOpen champ Jon Rahm's swing in one word. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OhUli3P5f1 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 13, 2022

Scottie Scheffler ranks No. 1 on the PGA Tour, and he already has one major tournament title this year in the Masters. Scheffler won the Masters by three strokes over Rory McIlory.

“My dream always was to play on the PGA Tour, and so obviously I wanted to win tournaments,” Scheffler said via Golf Digest’s Sean Zak. “I wanted to win majors. I wanted to win the Masters. I wanted to do all these things. Where the mind goes is I want to do everything.”

“I want to accomplish all that I can,” Scheffler added. “But I never really focused on a world ranking or focused on winning this certain tournament. It was always just trying to improve. And so when I said I never got there, it’s because I never really considered world rankings. I never thought about becoming the No. 1 player in the world. I remember seeing some quotes from guys in college, when they’re young on Tour, it’s like, ‘I want to be the best player in the world.’ And for me, I was always just trying to improve. I never really considered that stuff.”

In Brookline, Scheffler will look to keep ahead of McIlroy, who just came off of his 21st PGA Tour win. McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open by two strokes over Tony Finau.

Though Finau ranks No. 15 in the tour, he could shoot up the leaderboard at Brookline.

“This is big,” Finau told reporters via the Desert News’ Dick Harmon. “I’ve never seen Brookline, but any time you’re coming off a good solid performance, no matter what you place, it always gives you confidence. So it definitely has given me confidence this week. My game is sharp and I’m looking forward to seeing the golf course next week and getting after it.”