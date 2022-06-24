How to Watch USA Track & Field Championships 2022 Online for Free

The best athletes in the United States will face off over at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon as they look to qualify for the World Track & Field Championships take place at this same venue later on this summer.

TV coverage will be on CNBC (Friday 10 p.m. – midnight ET), NBC (Saturday 4-6 p.m. ET; Sunday 4-5 p.m. ET) and USA (Sunday 5-6 p.m. ET), while Peacock Premium will also have dedicated coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

If you don’t have cable, here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch the 2022 USA Track & Field Championships online:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CNBC, NBC and USA Network are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 USA Track & Field Championships live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CNBC, NBC, USA Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 USA Track & Field Championships live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

Peacock TV will have additional coverage of the 2022 USA Track & Field Championships on Saturday and Sunday. In order to watch this coverage, you’ll need the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 USA Track & Field Championships live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of CNBC, NBC, USA Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed to watch the US Track & Field Championships, and you can get your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 USA Track & Field Championships live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of CNBC, NBC, USA Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which doesn’t come with a free trial but now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 USA Track & Field Championships live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

USA Track & Field Championships 2022 Preview

The US Track & Field Championships are one of the most highly anticipated events of the track season as some of the best athletes look to qualify for this year’s world championships that will take place over at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

One of the more intriguing events will be that of the Women’s 100m as the top three American sprinters’ best times this year are separated just by 0.04 seconds. For Sha’Carri Richarson, this is a great opportunity to be able to come back after the unfortunate her exclusion from the Olympic Team after turning up positive for marijuana, after turning up with the third-fastest time of the year.

Meanwhile, Aleia Hobbs beat her fellow former LSU star Richardson on June 12, lowering her personal best for the first time in five years. They’re followed in the 2022 rankings by the fastest NCAA sprinters over the last two years.

On the men’s side, Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley looks to once again show his dominance, but Christian Coleman will look to once again return to his pre-ban form in 2021 where he was the fastest runner in the pre-Olympic cycle.

The 200 meters has the story of Erriyon Knighton, the Tampa track phenom that the track and field world is anxiously waiting to see when the bright lights shine on him. The 18-year-old. He already fourth on the all-time list with his 19.49 on April 30, behind Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake and Michael Johnson and one hundredth better than Olympic bronze medalist Noah Lyles’ personal best.

Lyles will look to participate in this race, although he has a bye going into the worlds as he is the reigning champion. He will look to establish his position knowing that he will want to hold down the challenge from silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, who looks to return to his Olympic form.

Finally, 11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix will be the main story of this event as she getting ready to say goodbye. In various interviews, she noticed that there is a level of uncertainty as to if she will race the 400m at worlds should she finish in the top three at nationals. She has said she’s hoping to run at least one relay at worlds, which would probably require a top-eight finish at nationals. Hayes has a bye into worlds as reigning Diamond League season champion.

Wilson, a 400m hurdler, and Mu, the Olympic 800m champ, will not race the 400m at nationals. That puts Felix joint-third-fastest this year among women entered in the event at nationals.