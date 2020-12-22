How to Watch Vanderbilt vs Davidson Basketball 2020

Vanderbilt (3-1) will look for their fourth win in five tries as it hosts Davidson (4-3) on Tuesday at John M. Belk Arena.

Vanderbilt vs Davidson Preview

Vanderbilt moved to 3-1 last time out, edging Radford 59-50. The Commodores were led by 25 points from Scotty Pippen Jr., which matched his career-high.

“In the first half, I feel like we were getting a lot of good looks. They just weren’t falling,” Pippen said. “We knew in the second half we had to execute — just keep executing, keep trusting our system and trying to get open shots. I wouldn’t say our offense wasn’t working. We got good looks, so I couldn’t complain.”

Vanderbilt notched the win without coach Jerry Stackhouse on the sideline. He was in North Carolina for his father’s funeral.

“It’s a tough situation to be in, and it’s a tough week for coach,” acting head coach Adam Mazarei said after the win against Radford. “Hopefully we made him proud and grew a little bit tonight and took a step to become a little bit of a better team.”

Davidson has bounced back from a couple of tough losses to Texas and Providence nicely, reeling off wins in three of their last four. The latest came against Rhode Island in the Wildcats’ Atlantic 10 Conference opener. Carter Collins led the way with 22 points.

“I’m just delighted with the toughness we showed,” Davidson head coach Bob McKillop said. “Top to bottom on our roster, everyone who played made some significant contributions. The number of loose balls that we got on the floor in the first half was such a pivotal part of setting the tone for the rest of the game for us.”

Turnovers have been a bugaboo for Davidson. The Wildcats had 12 against Rhode Island and 14 in a loss to Charlotte.

“The one disappointing factor tonight was the turnovers,” McKillop said. “We lost our balance and vision. If you don’t have your balance and vision, you’re going to turn it over.

“I’m going to show them the film about the game on Sunday, and there will be some things in there that I’m not happy about. But they’re going to try and get better from it. They won’t object, won’t be woe is me. They’ll take ownership.”

Davidson is a 7.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total for the matchup set at 133.5 points.