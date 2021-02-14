How to Watch Daytona 500 on Roku

The 63rd Daytona 500 revs up from Daytona International Speedway on Sunday with Denny Hamlin chasing history, looking to become the first driver to win the storied event three times.

The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Daytona 500 on your Roku or Roku TV:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch 2021 Daytona 500 on Roku or Roku TV

All of the following options include free trials for new subscribers, so if you’ve already used one of the services, just go on to the next option to watch the Super Bowl for free.

1) Sign up for free trial of FuboTV 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the FuboTV channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the FuboTV channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “FuboTV” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the FuboTV channel 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for FuboTV 8) Navigate the guide to find Fox and start watching the race or pre-race coverage

1a) Sign up for free trial of any AT&T TV channel package 1b) Note that all channel packages include Fox. “Choice” and above come with HBO Max and NBA TV for free 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the AT&T TV channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the AT&T TV channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “ATT TV” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the AT&T TV channel 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for AT&T TV 8) Navigate the guide to find Fox and start watching the race or pre-race coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of Hulu With Live TV 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the Hulu channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Hulu channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Hulu” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the Hulu channel 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for Hulu With Live TV 8) Navigate the guide to find Fox and start watching the race or pre-race coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of Vidgo 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the Vidgo channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Vidgo channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Vidgo” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the Vidgo channel 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for Vidgo 8) Navigate the guide to find Fox and start watching the race or pre-race coverage

2021 Daytona 500 Preview

All eyes will be on Denny Hamlin on Sunday as he eyes a third straight title — and fourth overall — at the Daytona 500.

“I hope that I’m around at the end, that I give myself a chance to make history because ultimately, that’s what I’m here for,” Hamlin told ESPN. “Making history, doing something that no one else has ever done, that’s what motivates me to want to get this one.”

Hamlin will also be functioning as a co-owner of Team 23XI this weekend, which he runs along with his buddy Michael Jordan. Bubba Wallace will be driving the No. 23 car for 23XI.

“We’ve talked more the last couple of weeks, and he’s just excited,” Hamlin said of Jordan’s involvement. “He’s got a great team of people that I work with, who really gives us a lot of autonomy to make sure we’re doing stuff the way that we see fit.”

Another name to watch will be defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. No reigning Cup champ has won the Dayton 500 in over two decades.

“I’ve never been the kind of guy who said, ‘In five years this is what I want to do, or even two years,’” Elliott told Yahoo Sports this week. “It’s one week at a time.

“I just want to be a guy who has the opportunity to win every week. You’re not going to win every week, but if you assert, you set yourself up among the group that can win every week and you do it for many years, then you have the opportunity to do great things.”

There are lots of great drivers who have yet to win a Daytona 500, like Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch. Crashes have been part of the reason for that.

“I feel like I’ve made some mistakes in that race, no doubt, but the last few years specifically I’ve ran really, really strong races and just didn’t have the ability to dictate my own fate,” Keselowski said. “I think that’s what you want. You want the ability to know that when you drive a race car you’re making a difference and that it matters, and that hasn’t played out the last few years, which is frustrating, but I know eventually it will and when that moment happens we need to capitalize.”

Some rainy conditions have skewed an already strange race week due to the pandemic. NASCAR is hoping it can avoid any delays on Sunday.

“Obviously, the 500 is wrapped around a lot of tradition, and we all love that and we’re grateful that we have a little bit of track time for the guys that get their hands dirty,” David Wilson, head of Toyota Racing Development, told Fox News. “They always like to be able to get out there on track and make sure that everything is running as it should.”

There will be 30,000 fans allowed through the gate to watch the event, down from the 100,000-plus usually present.