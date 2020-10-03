Where to Watch Georgia Southern vs UL Monroe Football

The UL Monroe Warhawks football team will host the Georgia Southern Eagles in Sun Belt Conference play in Saturday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Georgia Southern vs UL Monroe live on ESPN+ right here:

Georgia Southern vs UL Monroe Preview

Georgia Southern had an upset bid come up just shy last week, falling to the then-No. 19 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 20-18 on 53-yard field goal with no time on the clock in Lafayette.

The Eagles took the lead in the final minute, when a five-play, 61-yard drive ended with quarterback Shai Werts finding wideout Khaleb Hood for a 28-yard score. Though an extra point would have tied things up, head coach Chad Lunsford opted for a 2-point conversion, and Werts reward him by connecting with receiver Darion Anderson for a narrow lead.

“I told then I was proud of them,” Lunsford said Monday of his team, according to The Augusta Chronicle. “They worked very hard to get themselves in position to win at the end. We came up short. Louisiana made one more play than we made.

“But the thing that I’ve seen out of our team for the last two games is they have a lot of fight in them. I would be really shocked if they didn’t come out this week and work very hard to go get the bitter taste out of their mouths and try to go get a win and really fight their butts off for another 60 minutes.”

Georgia Southern’s Wesley Kennedy, who has experience lining up all over the field on offense, amassed 134 yards from scrimmage: 105 through the air and 29 on the ground.

“We’re always trying to be creative to get Wesley the ball,” Lunsford said, per The August Chronicle. “We moved him to running back so we could give him the ball more with what we do on offense. He is such a weapon.”

The coach added: “We can also run routes with him out of the backfield. We also have the ability to line him up at wide receiver in the slot or even as an outside receiver.”

The defeat dropped the Eagles to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in Sun Belt action.

The Warhawks have the same conference mark. Last week, they stepped outside the Sun Belt to fall 31-6 at home to the UTEP Miners, slipping to 0-3 overall this season. UL Monroe managed just 7 rushing yards on 14 carries in the defeat.

“We didn’t execute offensively again, and we barely ran 40 plays again just like the Army game,” Warkhawks head coach Matt Viator said, according to The News-Star.

Quarterback Colby Suits connected on 17 of 27 passes for 184 yards, a touchdown and an interception. In the third quarter, Viator replaced Suits with Jeremy Hunt, who went 2-of-4 for 2 yards across two series, before going back to the starter.

“We gave Jeremy a couple series and he didn’t have many chances either,” Viator said, per The News-Star. “That wasn’t a referendum in any way shape or form on Colby. We were just trying to get anything going at that point.”