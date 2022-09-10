Where to Watch Jaguars Games Online Without Cable

Doug Pederson is the man on the sidelines for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, automatically giving the franchise more credibility than when Urban Meyer was wearing the headset.

Pederson won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, and his brand of creativity on offense will be a major boost for second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The first-overall pick a year ago found it tough sledding as a rookie, but Lawrence has plenty of new weapons around him and a stronger line up front.

Things also look more solid along the defensive trenches, where the Jags added Travon Walker, the top pick in this year’s NFL draft. Walker pairs with fellow edge-rusher Josh Allen to form a tandem quarterbacks will learn to fear.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Jaguars market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and another on ESPN+) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Jaguars games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the Jaguars Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Jaguars games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Jaguars games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Jaguars games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV's, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Jaguars games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Jaguars games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Jaguars Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Jaguars games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Jaguars games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Jaguars games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Jaguars games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Season Preview

A lot of Lawrence’s rookie struggles were put down to Meyer’s belligerent inability to transition to coaching in the pros. Any further teething problems will be blamed squarely on the former Clemson sensation, who needs to take a major step forward this season.

The Jags have done all they can to make life easier on Lawrence, including splashing the cash in free agency to load up on proven talent. All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff will beef up a feeble offensive line, while Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and Zay Jones should bring greater vertical potential to the passing game.

It’s all on Lawrence to make things work. His mobility and quick release look like good fits for the read-option heavy attack Pederson is sure to call. The same system helped make Carson Wentz a second-year star with the Eagles in 2017.

If Pederson has the same impact with Lawrence, the Jags won’t be picking first-overall in 2023.

Best Fantasy Option: Travis Etienne Jr.

A Lisfranc injury deleted all of Travis Etienne Jr.’s rookie season, but the multi-purpose running back is set to be a key part of Pederson’s offense. It’s a natural fit considering Etienne lined up in the same backfield as Lawrence for Clemson.

Their experience together should make calling adjustments and audibles within the Pederson system a form of shorthand. Etienne is also a gifted receiver who can be moved around formations to make plays in space, something he did for fun with the Tigers, per PFF College:

The most yards after the catch among RBs since 2019 Travis Etienne – 1,115

Max Borghi – 801

Demetric Felton – 739 pic.twitter.com/wLz7yHOcvt — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 28, 2021

There’ll be no shortage of work for Etienne in the red zone and on third downs. He’ll also stay fresh while sharing the rushing chores with James Robinson.

Rookie to Watch: Travon Walker

The Jags surprised some by picking Walker ahead of Aidan Hutchinson, but the former Georgia standout is a good fit for the new regime in Jacksonville. Trent Baalke was with the San Francisco 49ers when they drafted Aldon Smith with the seventh pick in 2011, and Walker offers the same level of versatility and explosiveness off the edge.

He’s currently listed as a starting outside linebacker for a hybrid 3-4 defense set to be called by Mike Caldwell, but Walker will spend plenty of time in four-man fronts. Walker will be stood up, moved from either end spot and even played inside.

He showcased his potential as a dominant pass-rusher during preseason, getting his first pro sack against the Las Vegas Raiders:

It’s easy to envisage Walker taking down plenty more quarterbacks once the real action begins. The attention Allen commands will create one-on-one matchups for Walker to exploit along a line also fortified by the arrival of former New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi and end Arden Key, who had 6.5 sacks for the Niners last season.

Best Newcomer: Foyesade Oluokun

There are so many new faces on this season’s roster that Foyesade Oluokun’s addition gets overlooked. That’s a shame because the Jags got a steal in free agency when they acquired the ultra-active linebacker from the Atlanta Falcons.

Oluokun led the NFL in tackles last season and has the speed and range to impact both phases of offenses. Putting Oluokun alongside Walker’s fellow first-round pick Devin Lloyd gives Caldwell’s defense a pair of sideline to sideline playmakers behind a loaded front.

Key Returning Veteran: Cam Robinson

The decision to sign Cam Robinson to a long-term contract extension was a smart move by the front office. He’s not quite an elite left tackle but is still a stout building block on an offensive line that needs to be more secure.

Last season’s front five surrendered 32 sacks and a ton of pressure, something Lawrence doesn’t need to see as he attempts to justify his draft status. Having Robinson bookend the line will help the quarterback’s chances, but not as much as the better atmosphere created by Pederson and Baalke.

Lawrence says the culture has changed completely, per Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union:

#Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence meeting with the media now, asked about heading into year 2: “To see the improvement, of the guys that were here … I think the culture has really flipped … I feel we’re in a great spot.” pic.twitter.com/jYhoKjCmnz — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 7, 2022

The proof of that statement will be offered by better performances and more wins on the field.