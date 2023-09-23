How to Watch Oregon State vs WSU Game for Free

The No. 14 ranked Oregon State Beavers (3-0) will head to Martin Stadium in Pullman to take on the No. 21 ranked Washington State Cougars (3-0) on Saturday, September 23.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oregon State vs Washington State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Oregon State vs Washington State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oregon State vs Washington State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Oregon State vs Washington State Preview

The Beavers are coming off a 26-9 win over San Diego State last week. Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei went 14-30 for 284 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, also rushing for a score in the win. The Beavers have a stout defensive line, and it showed up against SDSU, as the unit netted six sacks in the game.

Oregon State is averaging 41.0 points a game on offense, while allowing 11.0 points per contest on defense through three games.

Both schools have remained in the Pac-12 conference despite other universities, such as Washington, moving out, so there’s a bond between the two heading into this game.

“Oregon State and Washington State belong competing at the highest level,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “I think there’s a proven product not just in football, but in all sports that both universities’ programs have competed at the highest level, had serious success and that should continue.”

Still, don’t think this game will be without strong competition from both sides. “I know nationally, we’re together and we’re going to be rebuilding the Pac-12 and all those things, but on the field it’s not going to be that friendly,” Cougars head coach Jake Dickert added. “I mean, it’s going to be aggressive, it’s going be physical. They want to win, we want to win. We know how important it is to get that 1-0 and get the conference slate of games started off the right way.”

As for the Cougars, they’re fresh from a dominant 64-21 win over Northern Colorado last week. WSU QB Cam Ward played lights out, going 20-for-26 for 327 yards and four touchdowns, also rushing for a score in the win. Ward is leading a Cougars offense that is putting up 48.3 points and over 535 total yards a game.

On defense, Washington State is surrendering 22.3 points and 363 yards to opponents per contest. Uiagalelei will face a tough test against them.

The Cougars enter this game favored by 3 points. They lost won the most recent game in the series last year, 24-10, but they have the edge in the all-time series with a 56-46-3 record. WSU also won the previous eight meetings up until losing last year, so this game has all the makings of an instant classic.