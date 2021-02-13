Buy UFC 258

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his belt against challenger Gilbert Burns in the main event Saturday at UFC 258.

The UFC 258 PPV begins at 10 p.m. ET, with Usman vs Burns to start around 12:15 a.m. ET.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch all the fights on your Roku streaming device or Roku TV:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch UFC 258 on Roku or Roku TV

1) Buy the UFC 258 PPV right here 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the ESPN channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the ESPN channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “ESPN” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the ESPN channel 7) Select the settings icon (gear symbol) in upper-right corner 8) Select “ACCOUNT INFORMATION” then “ESPN ACCOUNT” 9) Sign in with the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV 10) Go to the “FEATURED” tab and select either the UFC 258 prelims or the UFC 258 main card to start watching

How Much Does UFC 258 Cost?

By itself, the UFC 258 PPV costs $69.99. However, if you don’t already have ESPN+, or you only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes one year of ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 258 PPV for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 258?

If you don’t want to watch on your Roku, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Amazon Firestick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, just like with the Roku, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 258 Preview

The welterweight belt is on the line Saturday as Kamaru Usman steps into the octagon to take on Gilbert Burns — his former teammate. Usman has a chance to tie Georges St-Pierre for most consecutive wins (13) in the welterweight

Usman has beat Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington in his last two title defenses. He gets what might be his toughest challenge in a familiar foe.

“He’s tough, and he’s followed the example that’s been put in front of him for years,” Usman said of Burns. “Him actually believing and following that example, look where it’s gotten him in recent years. I commend him for that. I’m, in a way, proud of him for being able to come up the rankings like that. At the end of the day, you have to step up to the guy that knows how to do this, that’s been doing this, and that’s what’s going to happen.

“I want to take it one fight at a time,” Usman said. “That’s the biggest piece of advice that some of my mentors have given me. I want to take it one fight at a time because as long as I do that and I go out there and I take care of business that’s in front of me, by the time I’m said and done, everyone is going to look back and say, ‘Wow, he really was the greatest to ever do this.’”

Burns was previously set to face off against Usman, but a positive COVID-19 test forced him to cancel the bout. He watched Masvidal take his place, but now he gets his long awaited shot.

“I’m enjoying every single moment because I missed it so much last July. I’m even enjoying the interviews. Every single thing because I couldn’t enjoy it last time. I’m grateful that I’m doing that right now. I’m super happy. I’m finally right here. Fight week. A couple more days; a couple more sleeps. I’m super, super, super excited. I can’t wait for Saturday night.”

The event lost a second main card fight this week when Bobby Green (27-11-1) and Jim Miller (32-15, 1 NC) was called off. Green reportedly collapsed backstage after weighing in.

“So to be clear I have air pockets in my lungs, I guess, and my kidneys failed,” Green wrote. “I messed my back up in training. I thought it was just pain from that.”

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez

Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Preliminary Card

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez

Early Preliminary Card

Gabe Green vs. Phil Rowe

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick