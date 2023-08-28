How to Watch USA vs Greece Basketball Live Stream for Free

After winning their respective battles in the first round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the United States and Greece will clash in a Group C showdown in Pasay City, Philippines.

In the US, the game will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Greece live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don’t have that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Greece live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game. It’s also the only way to watch all of the other World Cup games:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes every FIBA World Cup game, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch USA vs Greece live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Greece live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials if you don’t have that.

USA vs Greece Preview

The United States is fresh from a 99-72 win over New Zealand. Six players scored in double figures for the Americans, led by the Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero, who paced the U.S. with 21 points coming off the bench. Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves chipped in 14 points and hauled in seven rebounds, while Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves added 12 points and dished out six assists.

“You go down the list, we’ve got some young guys, but we’ve got guys who can play and who have proven it in the NBA and the NBA playoffs,” USA coach Steve Kerr said about his young roster. “They’re fearless. I love watching them play and it’s been an absolute joy to coach them just because of their eagerness to play together and to be selfless and to compete.”

On the other side, Greece held off a strong third quarter from Jordan in its opening round matchup, pulling together in the fourth and winning 92-71. Giannoulis Larentzakis led the way for the Greek side, scoring a team-high 19 points, while Thomas Walkup added 13 points and seven assists in the victory. Considering Greece was without its top superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team couldn’t have asked for a better start to the tournament.

“We did not turnover the ball, we had good looks and we targeted certain players that we wanted to make uncomfortable. It’s a good premiere for us, but now we have to manage the load in the next two games,” Greece head coach Dimitris Itoudis said after the win.

With the U.S. and Greece winning their opening matches in Group C, this game will be huge for both squads, who are currently tied atop the group with a win apiece. Whichever team emerges with a ‘W’ here will take the group lead.

The Americans recently played Greece on August 18 in a pre-Cup tuneup game, and the U.S. won easily, 108-86. The United States never trailed once during the victory. We’ll see if they get a bigger challenge this time around.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both teams heading into the game:

United States:

Paolo Banchero, F, Orlando Magic

Mikal Bridges, F, Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Brunson, G, New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers

Josh Hart, G, New York Knicks

Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans

Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Johnson, F, Brooklyn Nets

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

Bobby Portis, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Austin Reaves, G, Los Angeles Lakers

Greece: