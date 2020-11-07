WSU vs Oregon State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Oregon State Beavers football team will host the Washington State Cougars on Saturday in each Pac-12 squad’s season opener.

Here are the different ways you can watch a live stream of the game online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: FuboTV 7-Day Free Trial includes Fox Sports 1 and 100+ other live TV channels

Live Stream Option No. 2: Vidgo 7-Day Free Trial includes Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other live TV channels

Live Stream Option No. 3: Hulu With Live TV 7-Day Free Trial includes Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other live TV channels

Live Stream Option No. 4: Sling TV (Blue) 3-Day Free Trial includes Fox Sports 1 and 35+ other live TV channels

Live Stream If You Have Cable: FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app

WSU vs Oregon State Preview

The Cougars went 6-7 last season, including 3-6 in Pac-12 play, but they’ll look different in 2020 in the wake of head coach Mike Leach’s departure for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The program replaced Leach, the foremost practitioner of the air-raid offense, with former Hawaii Rainbow Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich, who’s spent the offseason installing his version of the run-and-shoot offense.

For star running back Max Borghi, the new scheme has meant running more plays out of the slot.

“Catching balls from the slot is definitely fun, it’s going to be a good time because I am definitely ready and liking the routes a lot,” Borghi said, according to 247Sports.

He added: “There’s going to be some good plays for sure.”

Among Pac-12 players, Borghi ranked first in yards per rush (6.4), second in touchdowns from scrimmage (16), second in receptions (86), and third in yards from scrimmage (1,414) last season.

The Cougars’ new offense will be helmed by a new quarterback — on Monday, Rolovich announced Jayden de Laura would get Saturday’s start under center. He’s thought to be the first true freshman to open a season as the starting QB.

“Good arm strength, good understanding, good timing, good zone manipulation of defenders,” the head coach said of de Laura, according to The Seattle Times. “Gets the ball out quick, has some accuracy, has some ability to make some plays off script. And his competitive nature. I think he came here for a reason.”

De Laura’s debutant status has forced Beavers defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar to examine film from the signal caller’s high school days.

“Obviously, we’re not looking at every single game that he played in his high school career,” Tibesar said, according to the Corvallis Gazette-Times. “But we’re looking at some of the games that he played last year as a senior and taking a look to see what his skill set is.”

The Beavers took a step forward last season, their second under head coach Jonathan Smith. They went 5-7 overall and 4-5 in conference play a year after posting 2-10 and 1-8 marks.

In the sides’ lone meeting last year, the Cougars edged Oregon State 54-53 on a short Borghi touchdown run with two seconds left.

“Coach Rolovich and their offensive staff at Hawaii had a much more diverse running game, with different types of runs, than Washington State has used in the past,” Tibesar said, per the Corvallis Gazette-Times. “Max is an excellent player and I think that’s going to benefit him in the run game.”