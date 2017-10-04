Report: Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite DLC Was Cut from Final Game

If you thought that Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite was just a little bit off, you may be right. YouTuber and Comicbook.com Writer Liam Robertson uncovered some interesting info about the game directly from employees at Capcom involved with the project, which he talked to over the past few months leading to the game’s release. They proved to be reliable sources since they provided accurate info to Robertson about the DLC characters months ahead of their announcement.

Speaking of which, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite has DLC coming for a fighter from the Monster Hunter franchise as well as Marvel’s Black Panther. However, Robertson’s sources said that both characters were completed months before launch and could have easily been a part of the final game. Capcom was even considering including them in the game at launch, but decided to cut them from the game so that people would have to pay for them separately after launch. This is especially questionable considering that content related to Black Panther and the Monster Hunter fighter was in the final game. Black Panther even appeared in the story mode.

Many on social media have lampooned the lack of production values for the game, especially in regards to the character models and other areas where corners were cut. This drop in quality from other games in the series is perhaps best demonstrated with the tweet below comparing Ghost Rider’s Level 3 Super between Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Infinite, as mentioned by Robertson. PewDiePie’s current profile picture for his channel is a picture of Infinite’s Dante from Devil May Cry with a red square over it as the character model for Dante was one of the most mocked aspects of the game.

Ghost Rider's Level 3 Super, on Ultimate MvC3 and MvC Infinite pic.twitter.com/gRfuqI9IyJ — Spooklab (@ElectricSkylab) September 19, 2017

Robertson wasn’t able to get exact figures in regards to the budget for the game, but a few sources told him that the budget was around half of what was reserved for the DLC plans for Street Fighter V. Not half the budget of the whole game, mind you, but the DLC. This may explain why some features in previous games in the series were unavailable and why the animations and models had corners cut.

In fact, much of Infinite’s content was made using preexisting internal assets. Many of the models including much of the roster on the Capcom side had their character models and other assets brought over from Marvel vs. Capcom 3, which was released on November 15, 2011. Some assets were lifted from other old games. Little to no changes were made to the recycled assets. Artists were told to simply alter the shaders for the new art style with only minor tweaks made to make them work.

The sources were very concerned about how little was being spent on the game, with some describing it as a shoestring budget. However, their management saw no problems with it at all and ignored concerns from developers. Higher ups only started to take notice when fans started deriding the graphics on social media and forums. People making fun of Chun-Li’s appearance is said to have played a big role in this, causing management to intervene and have part of the game touched up in time for release.

