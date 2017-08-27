Houston Flood Photos & Video From Hurricane Harvey

Getty

Houston, Texas was experiencing severe flooding as a result of Hurricane Harvey on the evening of August 26 and morning of the 27th.

“One a road. Now a lake,” a woman wrote on Twitter.

Once a road. Now a lake. pic.twitter.com/sXKLr2Hpky — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) August 27, 2017

Parts of Houston were described as islands surrounded by water.

New post (Parts of Houston are now islands completely surrounded by water) has been published on News Live Today – https://t.co/QVsFc3aVsV pic.twitter.com/5NU6zsBhow — News Live Today (@newslive_today) August 27, 2017

Flash floods had been feared for days, and the reality had arrived. Search and rescue efforts were underway for people trapped in houses.

Extraordinary measures being taken by first responders to save lives in Harris County now #Houwx — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) August 27, 2017

Images from Houston this morning and rain is still falling in many areas. #HoustonFlooding pic.twitter.com/iP3qEHLedY — Jenny Anchondo (@JennyAFox4) August 27, 2017

Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coast in Rockport, causing severe damage to the small coastal community, on August 25 and then moved inland.

When I was in Houston vs how it is now! pic.twitter.com/owCavKaMOH — ri (@souIfulsabrina) August 27, 2017

This was once a major roadway:

It’s been downgraded to a tropical storm, but that doesn’t make it any less dangerous.

Photos and videos showed dramatic scenes from across Houston.

Streets starting to flood in downtown Houston #Harvey pic.twitter.com/6B1uyuIauC — negativebid (@negativebid) August 27, 2017

This photo from Meyerland area, southwest Houston. Shared by a resident there. #houwx #harvey pic.twitter.com/qYu6bwe4DF — Dylan Baddour (@DylanBaddour) August 27, 2017

“Small creeks & streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, drainage areas and low lying spots especially susceptible to flooding!” warned the National Weather Service’s Houston office.

Una autopista bajo agua en Houston, azotada por graves inundaciones. Autoridades informaron que más de 100,000 personas han sido afectadas. pic.twitter.com/3ceNQ83Sn3 — Univision Noticias (@UniNoticias) August 27, 2017

NWS Houston also wrote the evening of August 26: “FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY: Around & north Hobby Airport to Pearland & Friendswood. PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL!”

Residents at the Halstead on Braeswood surrounded by water #stayinplace pic.twitter.com/XpOj2tQ2We — Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) August 27, 2017

Over 20 inches of rain had already fallen in many areas.

There was a tornado warning for Houston on the morning of August 27.

Tornado Warning including Houston TX, Pearland TX, Galena Park TX until 11:45 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/18ZVHsxVwK — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 27, 2017

Gas station parking lots were flooded.

Houston, Pearland, and Pasadena TX were under a flash flood warning. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urged, “Please stay off the roads unless it is an emergency. You are safer at home.” He also wrote, “The weather system is very unpredictable but will produce rain over several days. Red Cross and City decided to open a few shelters now.”

Flash Flood Warning including Houston TX, Pasadena TX, Pearland TX until 1:45 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/82vUnG8xh9 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 27, 2017

Here is the latest Houston, Texas radar as of 11:15 p.m. on August 26.

People posted videos and photos to social media showing the Houston flooding.

Although the hurricane had dissipated in strength as it moved midland, it was lingering over the area, dumping rain.

This is Allen Parkway near Montrose just west of downtown Houston. #khou #HouNews pic.twitter.com/INTGUGsKkG — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

The local outlook statement from the National Weather Service reported for Houston at 10:30 p.m. on August 26, “Tropical Storm Harvey is barely moving and still producing bands of very heavy rainfall with some embedded tornadoes tonight.”

The outlook statement continued, “Prolonged extreme heavy rainfall and widespread flash flooding is the primary threat to Southeast Texas.”

Photos and videos bore this out.

“Numerous flash flood warnings have already been issued across the area, and widespread flooding is likely to continue over the next 3 to 5 days. Tornadoes have also been occurring across Southeast Texas over the last day or so and will likely continue through the next several days,” The NWS reported.

It's already flooded here at Hayes and Westheimer #houstonflood #HurricaneHarvery Y'all be safe out here🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/u2DlJUH65O — My Hair ♥ My Makeup♥ (@FacePerfector) August 27, 2017

The statement continued, “Coastal flooding may be an ongoing issue along the coast where winds will continue to push water onshore, particularly south of Sargent. Elevated tides will cause the recession

of coastal flood waters to be slow, likely lasting into the first part of the week.”

Wind is also a concern. The statement noted, “Wind gusts to tropical storm force are still ongoing, primarily in the southwestern portions of the area towards Matagorda Bay. Though there are currently multiple hazards present across the area, the greatest threat to life and property remains the potential for extreme rainfall and subsequent prolonged and potentially catastrophic flash flooding well into next week.”