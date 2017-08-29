READ: Joel Osteen’s Statement About Church Opening as a Shelter

Getty

Joel Osteen has responded to the harsh criticism he received today after his church closed when Hurricane Harvey rolled into Houston over the weekend. On Monday evening, Osteen announced that Lakewood Church would be opening soon and that volunteers have been working diligently, prepared to take care of those in need.

“We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives,” the statement read, according to ABC News.

Over the weekend, Osteen posted a few tweets about praying and believing in God in the tough times, but was slammed for not taking action to help the people in Houston who have been displaced by the storm.

Twitter lit Osteen up on Monday, posting all kinds of messages to him, questioning why he “closed the doors” to his megachurch and didn’t offer the space as a shelter. Lakewood Church is the former home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, so the space could comfortably fit thousands of people. Since many areas in Houston are flooded, having a safe place to go that isn’t flooded would be a huge help to the community — it’s something that people were urging Osteen to do all day. After a few hours, he tweeted the following.

Our hearts break as we see the damage and destruction in our city. Please join us in helping Houston recover. Visit https://t.co/jXMX5VB3qS pic.twitter.com/00HtzOmeQL — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 28, 2017

Lakewood Church doesn’t appear to have suffered any major water damage — check it out in the video below.

Just offer shelter and a dry place for those who need you and want to know you care. .@JoelOsteen those who can't get here still need you! pic.twitter.com/MdHAHWGprR — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) August 28, 2017

In the photo below, you can see a dry Lakewood Church that has been filled with air mattresses. Other supplies are also being brought in and set up.

Lakewood Church apparently bought countless air mattresses and are prepping to open their doors. Took a while but good news.#JoelOsteen pic.twitter.com/MYXf1HqAbF — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 29, 2017

Lakewood Church also sent out a series of tweets, letting people know of their relief fund and asking for volunteers. You can see those tweets below.

We will get through this storm together. Are you able to volunteer? Help us help others. Click here: https://t.co/XxIbYde0L6 — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 28, 2017

Coordinating with the city, Lakewood is a collection site for distributing supplies to the Houston area shelters. https://t.co/XxIbYde0L6 — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017

Beginning at 12 Noon tomorrow we are collecting infant and adult diapers, baby formula and baby food. — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 29, 2017