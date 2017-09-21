WATCH: Sorority Girls Singing ‘N-Word’ at University of New Hampshire

Getty

A group of coeds are being disgraced after a video of them singing the “N-word” went viral. According to the Facebook page, All Eyes on UNH, the girls are members of the Alpha Phi sorority at the University of New Hampshire. The page says that the clip was first uploaded to Snapchat on the night of September 19. You can watch the video:

The coeds are singing along to Kanye West’s 2005 hit “Gold Digger.” They can all be heard blurting out the lyric, “Now I ain’t saying she’s a gold digger/But she ain’t messin’ with no broke n****rs.”

The All Eyes on UNH page said that the video “is a showcase of ignorance and that the Panhellenic Council should do better in combating racism.”

Speaking to NH1, a university spokesperson, Erika Mantz said the incident is still being investigated. While speaking to the New Hampshire Union Leader, “We believe strongly in the right to free speech as recognized by the First Amendment, and we believe equally in the right of every member of our community to feel safe and respected. We continue to work to improve our campus culture through education, awareness and action.”

The school’s Dean of Students, John Kirkpatrick, told the Union Leader that the video was “counter” to the values at the school. Kirkpatrick went on to say, “Both the university and the national chapter are investigating the matter.” The Union Leader report said that officials wan the investigation concluded by January 2018.

Back in May 2017, the University of New Hampshire was at the center of racist storm when photos of white students in blackface went viral and swastikas were seen on campus. On top of that, a black teacher had the “N-word” scrawled outside of his office.