Horry County Evacuation Zones Map & Shelters for Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma won’t hit South Carolina until next week, but officials in the Palmetto State are already making preparations. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has already declared a State of Emergency after the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center predicted that the hurricane will reach the state by Monday or Tuesday. Officials in the state are telling residents to be aware of their evacuation zones and shelters. Read on for a map of Horry County’s evacuation zones. The county includes Myrtle Beach.

McMaster declared a State of Emergency in South Carolina at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. He urged residents to get prepared for the hurricane and activated members of the South Carolina National Guard to help coordinate with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

The order followed the 2 p.m. AST Wednesday forecast from the National Hurricane Service, which shows Irma reaching South Florida by Sunday morning and not reaching North Florida until Monday morning. The southernmost part of the South Carolina coast falls in the extent of the cone in the latest map. The 2 p.m. AST Wednesday public advisory reported that Irma is still a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds at 185 mph. It is less than 100 miles east of San Juan, Puerto Rico and is moving at 16 mph.

“We don’t want anyone to take Irma lightly. This is not a storm that you can say, ‘Oh, it’s a 1,'” Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea told WMBF News. “This is a big storm that may or may not come here, but we’re likely to get some effects from it.”

South Carolina’s hurricane evacuation zones are split into three regions. Horry and Georgetown Counties make up the Northern Coast region and has three zones: A, B and C. To find the best routes for your zone to shelters, click here to use ArcGIS.

As the Horry County website explains, here are the boundaries of each zone:

Zone A :

All areas east of U.S. Business 17 up to the intersection with US 17

All areas east of U.S. 17 to the northern county line

Also includes all flood prone areas along the Waccamaw River and the Great and Little Pee Dee Rivers, as well as all mobile home residents within Horry County. Zone B :

Areas South of Highway 707 and Longwood Drive

All areas in Longwood Plantation to the Waccamaw River

All areas east of US 17 Bypass to US 17

All areas east of US 17 to the northern county line

Also includes all flood prone areas along the Waccamaw River and the Great and Little Pee Dee Rivers, as well as all mobile home residents within Horry County. Zone C :

Areas between Hwy 701 and Hwy 544

South of Brown’s Chapel Avenue and Hwy 814

All areas east of Highway 31 (Carolina Bays Parkway) to Hwy 90

All areas east of Highway 90 to US 7 to the northern county line

Also includes all flood prone areas along Waccamaw River and Great and Little Pee Dee Rivers, as well as all mobile home residents within Horry County.

The county site notes that Horry County Schools can take in around 13,400 people if shelters are needed. If you need a special medical needs shelter, you can contact the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 843-915-8804. The American Red Cross of the Palmetto SC Region might also open shelters.

Here is the list of Horry County Schools that will be available as shelters if needed:

Aynor Elementary School – 516 Jordanville Road Aynor, SC 29511

Aynor High School – 201 Jordanville Road Aynor, SC 29511

Aynor Middle School – 400 Frye Road Galivants Ferry, SC 29544

Blackwater Middle School – 900 East Cox Ferry Road Conway, SC 29526

Conway High School – 2301 Church Street Conway, SC 29526

Green Sea Floyds Elementary School – 5000 Tulip Grove Road Green Sea, SC 29545

Green Sea Floyds High & Middle – 4990 Tulip Grove Road Green Sea, SC 29545

Loris Elementary School – 901 Hwy. 9 Business East Loris, SC 29569

Loris High School – 301 Loris Lions Road Loris, SC 29569

Loris Middle School – 5209 Hwy 66 Loris, SC 29569

North Myrtle Beach High School – 3750 Sea Mountian Hwy Little River, SC

Palmetto Bay Elementary School – 8900 Hwy 544 Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Pee Dee Elementary School – 6555 Highway 134 Conway, SC 29527

Whittemore Park Middle School – 1808 Rhue Street Conway, SC 29527