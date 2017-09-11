Hurricane Irma in Naples: Video & Photos of the Storm & Damage

Getty

Hurricane Irma slammed into Naples today, leaving behind extensive damage in its wake. Streets flooded and trees were downed as the storm moved through. Even as a Category 2 when it reached Naples, the storm wasn’t a weakling.

Here are videos and photos from Naples, showing the storm as it moved through and some of the damage left behind.

Video from of a Naples resident filming #HurricaneIrma's winds as a tree falls in front of him. His wife says he is OK. BE CAREFUL, FOLKS. pic.twitter.com/unAHy6IGPn — WPTV (@WPTV) September 10, 2017

Here you can see downed trees in Naples.

A view of minor street flooding in #Naples looking west, 3 blocks from Gulf of Mexico. #HurricaneIrma https://t.co/wEelqsfVrc pic.twitter.com/Oy6TR1es8f — ed lavandera (@edlavaCNN) September 10, 2017

As the storm was arriving, winds temporarily lowered the water by three feet below normal.

Incredible pictures from Naples as offshore winds have lowered water level 3 ft below normal. Winds shift coming & surge will roar back in pic.twitter.com/W3JiZn0XMA — Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) September 10, 2017

And then there were moments like this, as a duck wandered around during the eye, seeking shelter.

And a video of CNN preparing to film as the eye approached:

This is how we broadcast @edlavaCNN as the eye of #irma approaches us in #Naples pic.twitter.com/vPkCYwvmHJ — Jason Morris (@JMOCNN) September 10, 2017

And here is some ground flooding in Naples:

Ground water flooding in Naples Park shot in eye of #hurricane #Irma – I guess it can't drain away into ocean right now pic.twitter.com/5uafLbuDAr — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 10, 2017

And another video of the eye wall passing through:

Another shot of #hurricane #Irma eye wall passing over Naples Park pic.twitter.com/XS2NR9p4ZM — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 10, 2017

Powerful wind and rain battering Naples Park in front eye wall of #hurricane #Irma earlier pic.twitter.com/Bl4ERGHUhZ — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 10, 2017

Another video during the storm:

naples getting rocked right now. here's a video my dad sent me from NCH downtown hospital pic.twitter.com/7ybv2bZesa — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) September 10, 2017

Winds gusted up to 131 mph in some areas.

Here are some more photos of the damage in Naples after the hurricane had passed over.

Photos of the damage from #Irma in East Naples FL where my family lives. Taken by our neighbor Nick Tran. Everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/Chaq1EiVLV — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) September 10, 2017

Damage was already visible in the eye:

5:05 pm. We're in the eye. I always find it strangely beautiful and emotional. Every time. 951.8 mb. #IRMA #Naples pic.twitter.com/IuZUTAhrEd — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) September 10, 2017

The water in Naples is finally receding in some places. Jay Gray of NBC News reported that the storm surge is between 5 to 6 feet and considered moderate. It will not become catastrophic in Naples.