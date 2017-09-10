When Will Irma Hit St. Petersburg? How Close It It? [Sept. 10]

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Irma made its first U.S. landfall in Cudjoe Key, in the Florida Keys, around 9:10 a.m. After that, it’s expected to make a second landfall later Sunday along the coast of Southwestern Florida, perhaps between Sarasota and Naples. However, some meteorologists are saying the storm retains enough unpredictability that it could theoretically make a second landfall in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area.

When will Irma hit St. Petersburg, Florida? Will it? How close was it to St. Petersburg on Sunday morning? The storm was 80 miles from Naples as of 11 a.m. Sunday. Tropical force winds are expected in St. Pete by 2 p.m. Sunday evening is expected to be the most dangerous time for the city. The St. Petersburg forecast for Sunday lists hurricane conditions as possible Sunday, expected Sunday night, and possible Monday.

The storm still carries some unpredictability, but this is what we know as of Sunday morning: “The National Hurricane Center is tracking Irma’s position roughly 80 miles (125 km) south-southeast of Naples, and about 115 miles (180 km) south-southeast of Fort Myers. Irma is now travelling towards the north at 9 mph (15 km/h), with sustained wind speeds of up to 130 mph (215 km/h),” according to the 11 a.m. updates on Sunday.

There was a hurricane and storm surge warning in place for St. Petersburg on Sunday morning. See the local hurricane statement here.

This is where the storm was on Sunday morning at 11 a.m., per the National Hurricane Center:

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM EDT…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…25.0N 81.5W

ABOUT 80 MI…125 KM SSE OF NAPLES FLORIDA

ABOUT 115 MI…180 KM SSE OF FT. MYERS FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…130 MPH…215 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 350 DEGREES AT 9 MPH…15 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…933 MB…27.55 INCHES

“The center of Hurricane Irma made landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys at 9:10 am EDT. A gust to 106 mph (171 km/h) was just reported at the National Key Deer Refuge in Big Pine Key.”

See how the projected path has shifted even more to the west: