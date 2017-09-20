Mattoon High School Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

I'm on scene at Mattoon High School where there are reports of a shooting pic.twitter.com/0K9TlAKjfF — Keith Stewart (@KstewartReports) September 20, 2017

Police are responding to a call of shots fired at Mattoon High School in Illinois, the school district says.

“Mattoon Police Department has responded to an active shooter at MHS,” a message on the district’s website reads. “More information will be forthcoming when more information is available.”

The shooting was first reported about 11:30 a.m. at the high school in Mattoon, which is in Coles County, Illinois. Police have not released many details about the incident.

“One person in custody. CRT (Crisis Response Team) has been dispatched as well. The scene is secured per Deputy Chief of Police. Officers are still on scene securing the school and clearing students out. Still stay clear of the area,” Coles-Moultrie County 911 said in a Facebook post. ” Everyone stay away from the area until further notice. Officers are securing the scene and investigating.”

This story is still developing. Here is what we know so far:

1. At Least One Person Is Reported to be Injured

#BREAKING shots fired at Mattoon High School, one person is in custody @WCIA3 pic.twitter.com/dxnuJMtiWO — Christie Battista (@CBattistaWCIA) September 20, 2017

At least one person was reported to be injured in the shooting, WCIA-TV reports.

The school district said in a statement on its website, “At this time we believe that there has been one injury.” The extent of the injuries and other details about the victim were not immediately released.

Officers who arrived at the scene found students running from the school and a chaotic scene, with at least one injured person in a parking lot area. Police were searching for other victims, but according to officials, no other victims were believed to be found.

2. A Suspect Was Taken Into Custody at the Scene

Police tell me the area is not secure. They are checking all rooms in the school. Can confirm one person was shot, one person in custody. pic.twitter.com/u6AmrL2KfZ — Kaitlyn Connolly (@WCIA3Kaitlyn) September 20, 2017

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, according to the Daily Eastern News.

The shooter was initially described as a white male with a white T-shirt and a shotgun, according to 911 callers. Police have not released any details about the gunman, including if it is believed the shooter was a student at the school.

The shooting is believed to have occurred inside the school in the cafeteria area, according to police scanner reports.

3. Officers Rushed to the Scene After 911 Callers Reported Hearing Shots Inside the School

Scanner Call: Charleston police department responds to an active shooter at Mattoon High School. — Daily Eastern News (@DEN_news) September 20, 2017

According to police scanner transmissions, several officers rushed to the school to respond to a call reporting shots fired at 11:33 a.m. “I have a 911 call, shots fired at the high school,” the dispatcher told the Mattoon officers. You can listen to the scanner audio below, courtesy of Broadcastify.com. It has been edited by Heavy to remove identifying information about possible suspects and witnesses:

The dispatcher told responding officers that a caller in a woman’s bathroom at the school reported hearing what she believed to be “shots fired in the area.” The dispatcher said the caller said the shots seemed to be coming from the main hallway inside the school. At least one ambulance was also dispatched to the school for a “gunshot wound.”

Callers told the 911 dispatcher that at least four shots were fired in the area of the school’s cafeteria. One victim was taken from the scene by ambulance, and officers followed another blood trail to look for a second victim, but police do not believe any one else was injured. The suspect was reported to be in custody about 10 minutes after officers responded.

A police Crisis Response Team was at the scene, along with officers from multiple departments, including the Charleston Police Department, according to the police scanner recording. A medical helicopter was also called to the scene on standby, but it is not clear if any patients were transported in it.

4. The Area Around the School Was Locked Down & Police Were Searching the Building

BREAKING: Coles-Moultire Co. 911 reporting a shooting at Mattoon H.S. At least one shot, police looking for another victim. One in custody. — Matt Loveless (@MattLoveless) September 20, 2017

Police have closed roads around the school as a precaution while the shooting is investigated. According to police scanner reports, officers were searching the building to determine if there were any other suspects or any victims. Students were being removed from the school by police and taken to another location.

Students will be bused to another location, Riddle Elementary School, where they will later be reunited with parents, according to the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier.

“All students will be bussed to Riddle School. Parents may pick up their students there,” the school district says.

5. Mattoon Has About 15,000 Residents & All Schools in the Community Are on ‘Soft Lockdown’

Mattoon Township has a population of about 15,000 people. There are about 1,000 students at the high school. The town is located in east central Illinois, about three hours south of Chicago.

All other schools in the district were put on lockdown after the shooting. “As a precaution, all buildings are on soft lockdown. Release times are as normal schedule,” the district said in a Facebook post.