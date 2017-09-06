Miami-Dade County Evacuation Zones Map & Shelters for Hurricane Irma

Getty

Miami-Dade County officials are preparing for significant damage from Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 hurricane now with 185 mph sustained winds as it batters the northern Leeward Islands. Evacuation orders could be issued as soon as today, although the storm isn’t anticipated to reach Florida until Sunday. School has already been cancelled for Thursday and Friday.

The Miami Herald reports that this could be Miami-Dade’s first major evacuation in 12 years. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said that he could issue evacuation orders as soon as late Wednesday or early Thursday. However, his staff is already preparing for thousands of residents being evacuated before coastal flooding can happen.

The first zones that will be evacuated under the planned orders will be A and B, the two closest to the coast. The Herald notes that this could be expanded if the need arises.

Zone A includes most of Coastal Miami-Dade, while Zone B includes Miami Beach. In addition to the map above and below, you can click here and type in your address on the upper left corner to find out which zone you are in.

Miami Dade Evacuation by Daniel S Levine on Scribd

“This is a powerful storm which poses a serious threat to our area. We will be taking some extraordinary actions to ensure that the residents of Miami-Dade County are safe,” Gimenez said on Tuesday. “I would rather inconvenience our residents on this occasion than suffer any unnecessary loss of life if we are hit by Hurricane Irma.”

Local10 reports that evacuations for those with special needs will start Wednesday morning and shelters are already opening. County offices are closed Thursday and Friday, and Gimenez asked tourists to start planning to leave the county before the storm hits. The mayor said that shelter should only be used as a last resort and police won’t be checking in on residents to check if they leave.

Here is the full list of shelters in Miami-Dade County, from Miami-Dade.gov. Not every shelter will be open for every evacuation. Residents can dial 311 for evacuation information.

Northeast Miami-Dade County

Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior – 1410 NE 215th Street, North Miami-Dade 33179

Highland Oaks Middle – 2375 NE 203rd Street, North Miami-Dade 33180

North Miami Beach Senior – 1247 NE 167th Street, North Miami Beach 33162

North Miami Senior – 13110 NE 8th Avenue, North Miami 33161

Miami Central Senior – 1781 NW 95th Street, Miami 33147

Northwest Miami-Dade County

Miami Carol City Senior – 3301 Miami Gardens Drive, Miami Gardens 33056

Lawton Chiles Middle – 8190 NW 197th Street, Northwest Miami-Dade 33015

Country Club Middle – 18305 NW 75th Place, Northwest Miami-Dade 33015

Barbara Goleman Senior – 14100 NW 89th Avenue, Miami Lakes 33018

Hialeah Gardens Senior – 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd., Hialeah Gardens 33018

Central Miami-Dade County

Booker T. Washington Senior – 1200 NW 6th Avenue, City of Miami 33136

Charles Drew Middle – 1801 NW 60th Street, City of Miami 33142

Ronald Reagan Senior – 8600 NW 107th Avenue, Doral 33178

Miami Coral Park Senior – 8865 SW 16th Street, Westchester 33165

W.R. Thomas Middle – 13001 SW 26th Street, West Miami-Dade 33175

Southern Miami-Dade County

South Miami Senior – 6856 SW 53rd Street, South Miami 33155

Terra Environmental Senior – 11005 SW 84th Street, Miami 33173

Felix Varela Senior – 15255 SW 96th Street West, Kendall 33196

Robert Morgan Senior – 18180 SW 122nd Avenue, Miami 33177

South Dade Senior – 28401 SW 167th Avenue, Homestead 33030

For details on the Emergency & Evacuation Assistance Program, which is designed to help individuals who need help evacuating, click here.