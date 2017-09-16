Mother of All Rallies & Juggalo Live Streams: Watch Live Videos of the Events Online

Two big rallies are taking place in Washington, D.C. today — the MOAR (Mother of All Rallies) and the Juggalo March. Some people are expecting that when they meet this afternoon, there could be fireworks. But spokesmen for both groups have said that the two groups won’t be interacting, even though the Juggalo March will circle the Washington Monument this afternoon while the MOAR rally participants are gathered there. You can watch both rallies via live streams in this article, and keep an eye on what happens this afternoon.

Some people are expecting to see a brawl between the MOAR rally participants and the Juggalo rally participants. But both Jason Webber, an organizer of the Juggalo rally, and Peter Boykin, a speaker at the MOAR rally, told The Washington Post that their events don’t plan to interact with each other and they don’t expect any brawls.

At one point today, the Juggalos will be marching near the MOAR attendees. The MOAR rally is taking place at the north end of the Mall near the Washington Monument. Meanwhile, At 4 p.m. Eastern, Juggalos will march from the Lincoln Memorial around the Washington Monument and then back to the Lincoln Memorial. They expect the march to last about an hour.

If the current schedule holds, then at some point between 4 and 5 p.m. Eastern, the Juggalos will likely be marching around the Washington Monument, near the MOAR rally, according to both event’s stated plans for the day.

