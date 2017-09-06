Palm Beach County Evacuation Zones Map & Shelters for Hurricane Irma

Getty

Palm Beach County, which includes West Palm Beach, is now in a State of Emergency as it prepares for Hurricane Irma, which is predicted to hit Florida this weekend. Like other South Florida counties, Palm Beach has already cancelled school for Thursday and Friday. In anticipation of the hurricane, it is important for residents to find out what evacuation zone they are in and where they can find shelter.

West Palm Beach is still not under an evacuation order. Mayor Jeri Muoio tweeted that a decision will likely come Thursday since the path of the storm is still unclear.

To find your evacuation zone, click here to use KnowUrZone and type in your address. You can also click here to join ALERTPBC, the county’s emergency notification system, to get instant updates. “Zone A” includes anyone who lives in a mobile home, has substandard construction or lives in an area prone to flooding. Zone B covers the coast, while Zones C, D and E are more inland.

Florida has been under a State of Emergency since Monday and President Donald Trump has already declared a federal emergency for Florida. On Wednesday, Governor Rick Scott activated 900 additional members of the Florida National Guard to help the state prepare. By Friday, 7,000 total guard members will report for duty.

Evacuation Zones Full County by Daniel S Levine on Scribd

On September 5, Palm Beach County officials declared a State of Emergency for the county and advised residents to have food and water to last five to seven days, as well as making sure all prescriptions are filled. If you need to apply for a special needs shelter, you can do so here or call 712-6400.

The Palm Beach Post reports that shelters will be opened at 10 a.m. Friday and there are 15 general population shelters. Here is the list of what Palm Beach County officials suggest you should bring to a shelter:

– Prescription and emergency Medication

– Extra clothing

– Pillows

– Blankets

– Personal hygiene supplies

– Flashlight with extra batteries

– Small board games

– Books

– Specialty snacks and juices for those with dietary restrictions

– Basic snacks

– Baby food and formula

– Diapers

– Beach chair or camp chair

– Identification – including license and FP&L or other utility bill

– Insurance papers

– Other comfort items

Below is the list of shelters in Palm Beach County:

Delray Beach

Atlantic High School – 2455 W Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach 33445

Boca Raton

Boca Raton High School – 1501 NW 15th Ct, Boca Raton 33486

West Boca High School – 12811 Glades Rd, Boca Raton 33498

Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach High School – 4975 Park Ridge Boulevard, Boynton Beach 33426

Riviera Beach

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elem. School – 1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach 33404

West Palm Beach

Forest Hill High School – 6901 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach 33405

Westgate Elementary – 1545 Loxahatchee Drive West Palm Beach 33409

Jupiter

Independence Middle School – 4001 Greenway Drive Jupiter 33458

Greenacres

John I Leonard High School – 4701 10th Avenue N, Greenacres 33463

Belle Glade

Lakeshore Middle School – 425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade 33430

Wellington

Palm Beach Central High School – 8499 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington 33411

Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens High School – 4245 Holly Drive Palm Beach Gardens 33410

Lake Worth

Park Vista High School – 7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth 33467

Pahokee

Pahokee Middle School – 850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee 33476