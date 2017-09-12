Ted Cruz & Twitter Porn: All the Memes You Need to See

Shutterstock / Instagram

Ted Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas and once presidential hopeful, became the subject of Twitter scrutiny when his official account “liked” a porn video featuring an incestuous threesome.

His 3 million followers noticed and he was soon lampooned on Twitter.

.@tedcruz I like porn too — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 12, 2017

It’s still unclear whether the “like” came from a hacker, Cruz himself, or one his staff with access to his account.

Oh boy…some poor Social Media intern on the Ted Cruz staff is going to be looking for a job tomorrow…careful with that 'fav' button! pic.twitter.com/mO7FCQB5T1 — Ships Have Sailed (@ShipsHaveSailed) September 12, 2017

Cruz has had a “pornographic past.” As the story of the like surfaced on Twitter, @cmclymer brought up an old Washington Post article that that reported that “Cruz watched pornography with Supreme Court justices.”

Went to look up Ted Cruz' past statements on porn and came across this WaPo article from 2015: https://t.co/XtEXFTKV7c pic.twitter.com/bs9ysHqzaa — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 12, 2017

Not to be outdone, in April 2016 it was reported by the Huffington Post that Searcy Hayes, a 21-year-old from Natchez, Mississippi, had agreed to do porn after her likeness to the senator was pointed out by viewers of the Maury Povich show.

@GaryandShannon I think Ted Cruz will come out and admit that Searcy Hayes is indeed his sister! pic.twitter.com/3GsBG4a2c4 — Ryan Chandling (@MoonshineSlurpy) April 27, 2016

See the funniest memes here:

