Ted Cruz & Twitter Porn: All the Memes You Need to See

ted cruz porn memes Shutterstock / Instagram

Ted Cruz and his wife, Heidi, Photoshopped into the "distracted boyfriend" meme.

Ted Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas and once presidential hopeful, became the subject of Twitter scrutiny when his official account “liked” a porn video featuring an incestuous threesome.

His 3 million followers noticed and he was soon lampooned on Twitter.

It’s still unclear whether the “like” came from a hacker, Cruz himself, or one his staff with access to his account.

Cruz has had a “pornographic past.” As the story of the like surfaced on Twitter, @cmclymer brought up an old Washington Post article that that reported that “Cruz watched pornography with Supreme Court justices.”

Not to be outdone, in April 2016 it was reported by the Huffington Post that Searcy Hayes, a 21-year-old from Natchez, Mississippi, had agreed to do porn after her likeness to the senator was pointed out by viewers of the Maury Povich show.

See the funniest memes here:

Hahahahaha #tedcruz

A post shared by Mr. Zev Constantino (@mr.zevconstantino) on

#tedcruz #twitter #pornovideo

A post shared by Steven the Demon (@steventhedemon187) on

Gonna be a good day #tedcruz

A post shared by heckoffpolitics (@heckoffpolitics) on

Goodnight #tedcruz

A post shared by Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) on

