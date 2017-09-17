Tropical Storm Maria: See the Latest GFS, Euro Models

Tropical Storm Maria has formed in the Atlantic and she is moving north east, with her sights set on the Caribbean. Many of the islands that are currently in Maria’s path were directly affected by Hurricane Irma earlier this month.
Maria is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days and she will strengthen to a Category 3 as she moves swiftly over Puerto Rico. According to Tampa-area meteorologist Denis Phillips’ latest map, Maria will then become a Category 2 as she moves onward toward the Dominican Republic. You can see that map below.
The following map show’s Maria’s projected path, according to the National Hurricane Center. Many of the islands in the Caribbean are within the cone of uncertainty, which could be absolutely devastating, even if the storm is only a Category 2. Many of these places endured Irma’s wrath as she barreled her way through them as a Category 5.
Below are graphics from some of the latest GFS models, which take Maria away from Florida. She could make landfall in the Carolinas, according to the most recent runs. However, this forecast is still 10 days out and could change.
Below are the graphics from the latest Euro models, which run at 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day. The Euro models have spit out several possible tracks for Maria. Some take her into Florida (very similar to Hurricane Irma) while others take her out to sea. Interestingly, the Euro model also shows Maria interacting with Hurricane Jose, who is supposed to be heading out to sea (you can see this in graphics three and four).
Just for reference, the European models seemed to be a better indicator when it came to Irma’s path. Many meteorologists across the country trust the Euro models and tend to think that they are more accurate than any of the other models.
