Tropical Storm Maria: See the Latest GFS, Euro Models

Tropical Storm Maria has formed in the Atlantic and she is moving north east, with her sights set on the Caribbean. Many of the islands that are currently in Maria’s path were directly affected by Hurricane Irma earlier this month.

Maria is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days and she will strengthen to a Category 3 as she moves swiftly over Puerto Rico. According to Tampa-area meteorologist Denis Phillips’ latest map, Maria will then become a Category 2 as she moves onward toward the Dominican Republic. You can see that map below.

The following map show’s Maria’s projected path, according to the National Hurricane Center. Many of the islands in the Caribbean are within the cone of uncertainty, which could be absolutely devastating, even if the storm is only a Category 2. Many of these places endured Irma’s wrath as she barreled her way through them as a Category 5.

Below are graphics from some of the latest GFS models, which take Maria away from Florida. She could make landfall in the Carolinas, according to the most recent runs. However, this forecast is still 10 days out and could change.

Short term motion of #Maria will need to be monitored. Recent GFS runs trended north & deeper in short term -> less impact from Hispaniola. pic.twitter.com/uFW2mHNzZg — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) September 16, 2017

GFS has #Maria making landfall in North Carolina in 10 days. Too early to say for sure. pic.twitter.com/rBKgeUAQyC — Jeremiah Lyell (@jeremiahlyell) September 16, 2017

Below are the graphics from the latest Euro models, which run at 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day. The Euro models have spit out several possible tracks for Maria. Some take her into Florida (very similar to Hurricane Irma) while others take her out to sea. Interestingly, the Euro model also shows Maria interacting with Hurricane Jose, who is supposed to be heading out to sea (you can see this in graphics three and four).

#Euro ensemble members on #Maria through 10 days shows many solutions once it reaches the Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/mNjqK4NMAI — Alan Auglis (@alanauglis) September 16, 2017

Euro "spaghetti models" for #Maria — too soon to tell where it might be going much past the official NHC forecast… pic.twitter.com/jV2IL6bf3U — SevereStudios (@severestudios) September 16, 2017

The Euro model is ridiculous, I don't even this it's possible.

Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Maria do a dance and Jose slings east. pic.twitter.com/UyGXI0BOag — West Virginia Bot (@Realityintruth7) September 16, 2017

12z Euro operational-NOT AN OFFICIAL FORECAST-but does show #Maria #Jose possibly getting caught up in Fujiwhara dance #ComplicatedForecast pic.twitter.com/FZAj8Hl1Pz — Rob Perillo (@robperillo) September 16, 2017

Just for reference, the European models seemed to be a better indicator when it came to Irma’s path. Many meteorologists across the country trust the Euro models and tend to think that they are more accurate than any of the other models.