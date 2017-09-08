WATCH: Troy Gentry’s Helicopter Crash Site Video

Singer Troy Gentry, of county duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash Friday before a concert scheduled in southern New Jersey, according to the band’s social media.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey,” wrote the band.

Aerial footage of the helicopter wreckage is available above. So far, the cause of the crash has not been determined.

Gentry was 50-years-old. The pilot of the helicopter also died in the crash, according to USA Today.

Montgomery Gentry had been a duo for more than two decades. The duo were members of the Grand Ole Opry. They released six studio albums for Columbia Records’ Nashville division including Tattoos & Scars (1999), Carrying On (2001), My Town (2002), You Do Your Thing (2004), Some People Change (2006) and Back When I Knew It All (2008). Tattoos & Scars, My Town and You Do Your Thing are certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Montgomery Gentry has twenty songs that made the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including No. 1 hits “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew It All” and “Roll With Me.”

Gentry was born in Lexington, KY., and was married with two children.

The video by LEX18 shows more aerial footage of the crash: