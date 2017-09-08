Universal Studios Orlando Closed Sunday & Monday for Hurricane Irma

Getty

Universal Orlando Resort will close its two parks, Universal Studios Florida and the Islands of Adventure, Sunday and Monday because of Hurricane Irma. The parks and the rest of the resort will close at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. The resort plans to re-open on Tuesday, September 12.

Universal’s hurricane policy allows visitors to get a refund or to change their plans without facing cancellation fees if the National Hurricane Center issues a hurricane warning for the Orlando area or your place of residence. If you booked your vacation through a third-party travel agent or tour operator, you will have to contact them to make changes to your plans, the resort notes.

The Rock The Universe event scheduled for Friday will still take place, but the Saturday night event was cancelled. Your Saturday tickets will be accepted on Friday night.

If you have more questions, you can call Guest Services team by calling 407-817-8990 or emailing guestservices@universalorlando.com.

The 2 p.m. ET forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Hurricane Irma reaching South Florida by Saturday night into Sunday morning. Models show that it will likely make landfall in the Miami area.

The latest NHC public advisory reports that the storm is a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 155 mph. It is less than 400 miles southeast of Miami and moving at 14 mph.

Hurricane watches have been issued for “North of Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia County Line” and “North of Bonita Beach to Anclote River.” A hurricane warning is in effect for “Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach,” Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay.

Here is the seven-day forecast for Orlando from the National Weather Service: